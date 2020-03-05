Aside from the ongoing drama over the collective bargaining agreement, all is relatively quiet in the NFL this week.
That won’t last long.
The league could be in store for a tectonic shift at the game’s most important position when the free agency market officially opens on March 18.
It’s difficult to recall a more intriguing offseason for quarterback movement. The Los Angeles Chargers already have announced they will set Philip Rivers free. Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are among other well-known names expected to join him on the open market.
The Las Vegas Raiders have toyed with the idea of making Derek Carr available in a trade, and the Cincinnati Bengals are all but certain to shop around Andy Dalton.
Then, of course, there’s the question that looms over all others: Where will Tom Brady play?
The six-time Super Bowl champion is widely regarded as the best ever at his position. He’s certainly the most consistent winner.
His time with the New England Patriots could be up. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested a summit between Brady and coach Bill Belichick soon will take place, and that talk will set the stage for whatever comes next.
And it’s not just the Patriots waiting for an answer.
Some teams dipping into the free agent market this spring surely will wait for Brady, and it could have repercussions throughout the league.
Take Tampa Bay, for instance. The Bucs have a tough call to make on Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season and threw 33 touchdowns. He also threw 30 interceptions, becoming the founding member of the league’s 30-30 club.
Tampa Bay is expected to get into the Brady sweepstakes, and could also be a suitor for Rivers. If Brady’s decision drags out much past the start of the legal tampering period on March 16, it could complicate the Bucs’ situation.
How long do they wait for word from the best player on the market and risk losing out on other options, including potentially an in-house candidate?
That sort of calculus will be going on in several front offices over the next three weeks.
A relatively deep quarterback draft class also factors into the coming chaos.
Cincinnati is all but certain to select LSU’s Joe Burrow — the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion — with the first overall pick. After that, things get interesting.
The Washington Redskins hold the second overall selection, and have long been thought to be leaning toward Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. With a new defensive-minded coach in Ron Rivera, that’s an even more likely scenario.
Washington is sending out signals just in case. Word is the Redskins are doing due diligence on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with an eye toward making him the No. 2 overall selection. If that happens, another young quarterback — Dwayne Haskins, drafted 15th overall in 2019 — likely would hit the market.
It’s more likely Washington is bluffing. Trying to get a team like the Miami Dolphins — picking fifth — or Chargers — who hold the sixth selection — to move up out of fear of being left out.
Coming out of last week’s NFL Scouting Combine, four quarterbacks appear to be in the first-round conversation — Burrow, Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love.
Washington’s Jacob Eason likely tops the next tier, and could carry a first-round grade in some front offices. After that, teams will be picking from Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, among others.
There’s a feeling supply will outweigh demand, which makes things even more interesting.
If Rivers, for instance, is looking to break the bank, he’s likely going to have to wait out Brady’s decision and then find a team with a pick outside the reach of the top four quarterbacks in the draft.
Moving quickly on the free agent market will be in the best interests of both the teams and the players, with both in danger of missing out on their top choices if they wait too long.
It should make for a very interesting game of musical chairs, and it will have an unpredictable effect on the 2020 season.
Preliminary free agency talks reportedly are moving slower than normal as teams wait to find out whether the players will ratify the proposed CBA. Without a firm grasp of the rules in place, it doesn’t make sense for teams to be too aggressive early.
That could slow down the early announcements when the free agency signing window finally opens. Much of the ground work generally is done in Indianapolis with agents going back to teams with the best options when the legal tampering period begins.
Word on the street last week was those talks did not advance as quickly at the combine this year.
All of which simply adds to the intrigue.
Enjoy the quiet. The chaos is right around the corner.