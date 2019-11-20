STATE COLLEGE — Tuesday morning, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on a weekly teleconference shared that he completely deleted his social media accounts following the Nittany Lions loss to Minnesota because he received death threats.
“It’s sad to say, but you know how some fans get,” Clifford explained. “It gets a little crazy. I was kind of sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages. But you learn how to deal with certain things and how certain people are just going to react because it’s a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people.”
While Clifford said he’s taken social media apps off his phone at various times this season, he “completely deleted it after the Minnesota game.”
“I don’t know where we are as a society,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It’s concerning. We’re 9-1. We’re ranked in the Top 10. We have had a pretty good year based on most peoples’ standards. Sometimes you go on social media and you wouldn’t feel that way.
“I remember before I got here, we had a little bit of an issue with Sam Ficken. It’s not just our fan base; it’s all over. I think a little bit of going to this playoff model that we’re in now I think has had an impact on it a little bit. I think the fact that everybody kind of has a voice and everybody has the ability to contact others, it’s concerning.”
Clifford’s revelation marks the second time this season a Penn State football player has received alarming messages from fans. In October, Nittany Lions safety Jonathan Sutherland received an inflammatory letter from a fan who chastised him for his hair.
Franklin and tight end Pat Freiermuth confirmed Clifford made them aware of the threats at the time.
“I was aware when it happened,” Freiermuth said. “He talked to me about it for a little bit. I mean, at the end of the day you hate to see it, but it is what it is. Me and him obviously talked about it. … I don’t think it affected him too much. I think he just kind of went off social media and didn’t let it affect him.”