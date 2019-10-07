QB lends a helping hand

The Daily Item
Lewisburg quarterback Nick Shedleski has played well in the nearly two full games since Max Moyers was injured.
With Moyers — who leads Lewisburg with 10 touchdowns and was injured early in the first quarter in last week’s win over Bloomsburg — out, Lewisburg has turned to its senior four-year starter to carry more of the load.
He’s 22-of-33 for 399 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games.
However, not only did he play on the field, he helped out the Green Dragons training staff as well.
Lewisburg freshman Cam Michaels had cramps later in the game, while another player and a trainer starter to help Michaels to the bench, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound QB carried the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder off the field cradled in his arms.
— Todd Hummel
Protecting their turf
Selinsgrove’s defense was outstanding Friday, shutting out Shamokin and creating two first-half touchdowns with forced fumbles near the Indians’ goal line.
The Seals also rose to the occasion when their offense gave away the ball twice in their territory on consecutive second-quarter possessions. The Indians gained one first down, on a 15-yard run by Max Madden, but Shamokin couldn’t crack the 30-yard line on either series.
Overall, the Indians took 38 percent of their snaps in Selinsgrove territory during the game and failed to score. They gained just 32 yards on 23 snaps in Seals territory over six series, four of which ended on downs. The other two ended with a punt and a fumble.
“I’d love to say it’s about revenge because it makes a great story, but, honestly, I think they’re starting to figure it out,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks, whose team avenged a 48-8 loss from a year ago. “The defense, those guys are all back from last year. From early in the season they’ve been doing a nice job and they’re getting better now.”
Nate Schon was a terror on the Seals’ defensive line, creating pressure and recovering a fumble for a touchdown; Trey Baney and Nick Sheaffer had sacks, as did cornerback Scott Kissinger on a late-game blitz; Miciah Showers delivered a pair of crunching hits; and strong safety Teague Hoover made plays all over the secondary.
“Loyalsock hurt us with the tight end (a week earlier),” said Hicks. “Other than a pass there in the fourth quarter, the linebackers and safeties did a great job taking the tight end away.”
— Scott Dudinskie
Turnovers cost Mustangs
Although Midd-West had the football six times in the first half of its 29-7 loss at Nativity, Brad Hatter’s Mustangs were in Green Wave territory on five of those possessions.
Yet, no points arrived.
Twice the Mustangs were on the Wave’s side of the 50 only to punt the ball both times. On possession No. 3, Midd-West surrendered the ball on downs when Hunter Wolfley was stopped short of the sticks on a fourth-and-short at the Nativity 20.
As for the other three possessions, two of those ended with interceptions and the third actually led to a Nativity field goal after Wolfley was stripped of the football.
In the meantime, Pat Mason’s Wave scored on a pair of bombs from quarterback Cody Miller to first-year receiver Keegan Brennan, a 30-yard field goal from Joao Lovisi and a 12-yard swing pass from Miller to running back Steven Spolski.
“They had two, three big plays against us,” lamented Hatter, whose Mustangs trailed 22-0 at the halftime break. “We just weren’t able to get anything going, sustain anything offensively. I thought we moved the ball well; we just couldn’t finish drives.
“Penalties, turnovers, whatever, we just couldn’t sustain anything.”
While Wolfley’s 82-yard touchdown run with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter sliced Midd-West’s deficit to 22-7, turnovers reappeared later as the Mustangs had three of their final four possessions ended by Nativity picks.
— Michael Bullock