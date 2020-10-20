PITTSBURGH — Just 16 days ago, Pitt football held a 3-0 record and led North Carolina State by five with 1:44 remaining in the game. All the Panthers needed was one final stop from their defense to begin the season 4-0.
That defensive stop didn’t happen.
After back-to-back one-point losses to N.C. State and Boston College and a 31-19 setback at Miami on Saturday, Pitt now sits at 3-3. The three-game skid is tied for the longest in coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure with the Panthers.
Pitt could desperately use a win right now, but with an injured starting quarterback who may not be healthy enough to play against No. 3 Notre Dame this Saturday, the task seems daunting.
At his weekly press conference on Monday, Narduzzi didn’t say whether or not Kenny Pickett would be able to go against the Fighting Irish, but he was pleased with how Joey Yellen played in Pickett’s absence against Miami. Yellen looks to be the quarterback going forward if Pickett is unable to play.
“Liked what I saw with Joey. (Offensive coordinator Mark) Whipple did as well,” Narduzzi said. “We missed a couple throws. I love his patience in the pocket.”
Yellen’s job filling in at quarterback would be made easier if the Panthers are able to run the football effectively against the Irish. Pitt had only 22 total rushing yards at Miami. Narduzzi was disappointed in not only the failure to gain yards on the ground, but also with the offensive line’s inability to open holes for the running backs.
“We didn’t win the line of scrimmage war at all,” Narduzzi said of the game against Miami. “We didn’t block them very good up front. Didn’t give our tailbacks a whole lot of time. (Todd) Sibley early had some lanes to run through, lanes that my old butt could probably run through. Did a nice job carrying up through there.
“But the holes closed fast as the game went on.”
The coach knows running on Notre Dame will be difficult.
“(It’s) not going to be an easy task against one of the top defenses in the country. They’re big, physical,” Narduzzi said. “We’re more of an attack team. They’re more of a read, react up front with their D-line. They’re going to make it hard to rush the ball as well. We’re going to have to be really good up front.”
While Narduzzi didn’t offer any insight into Pickett’s health or status for Saturday’s game, he did announce that tight end Grant Carrigan and reserve defensive end Nate Temple are out for the season. Both players had shoulder surgery.
He categorized defensive tackle Keyshon Camp as day-to-day; Camp has missed the past two games.
Narduzzi said linebacker Wendell Davis and tight end Lucas Krull do not have season-ending injuries, despite both sitting out the majority of games so far this season.
The Notre Dame game will be the first time this season there will be fans in the stands at Heinz Field after state government officials relaxed guidelines for outdoor events. Like the Steelers, Pitt can have up to 5,500 fans in the stadium, but 1,000 of those tickets will be reserved for Pitt students.
Narduzzi is hoping his team playing in front of parents and families for the first time this season will provide an extra incentive to perform well against the No. 3 Irish.
“That will be a motivation for our kids I think, just to be able to have their families there, be with their families after a game,” Narduzzi said. “Play for your people. I think that’s always a big-time motivation when your family can come watch you play. You want to put on a show when that happens.”