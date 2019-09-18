The NFL has long planned a year-long celebration for its 100th season this year. But the game’s most prominent position has yet to join the party.
Andrew Luck declined his invitation two weeks before the regular season started when he decided to retire while stuck in a cycle of injury rehab. Ben Roethlisberger was bounced from the bash Sunday with an elbow injury that will end his season.
Drew Brees will have an extended absence of at least six weeks after suffering a hand injury Sunday, and Eli Manning had his invitation revoked when he was benched Tuesday in favor of rookie Daniel Jones.
Meanwhile, Cam Newton’s long-term stay is in question as he battles through rehab from an injured shoulder and appears to be a shell of his former self.
It’s been a rough year for quarterbacks, and we’re only one-eighth of the way home.
Nick Foles also is on injured reserve with a broken clavicle after signing a big free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sam Darnold is out indefinitely for the New York Jets after contracting mono. The Jets also lost their backup quarterback Monday night when Trevor Siemian suffered a gruesome season-ending injury.
It’s far from an ideal situation for a league that heavily markets its quarterbacks and often relies on them to deliver big TV ratings.
But all is not lost.
Tom Brady remains the gold standard, and the New England Patriots have provided him with the best wide receiver corps in the league. Add in a power-running attack and a top-notch defense, and the Patriots are poised for another Super Bowl run.
The Kansas City Chiefs might be their biggest opposition, with wunderkind Patrick Mahomes leading the way. He threw four touchdowns in the second quarter Sunday against the Oakland Raiders and appears capable of conjuring the same magic he produced a year ago.
There’s also a new generation quickly rising.
Lamar Jackson has been a revelation through two weeks in Baltimore, and the Ravens are redefining what an NFL offense can be. A similar experiment is going on in Arizona, where the Cardinals are running an “Air Raid” scheme with former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury – a disciple of the mad genius Mike Leach – and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.
Finally healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo is tearing it up in Kyle Shanahan’s wide-open offense for San Francisco, and Jared Goff remains a dangerous option under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.
There’s more potential talent on the way with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert expected to be coveted in next spring’s draft.
Jones will get his first start this week with the Giants, and another 2019 first-rounder – Dwayne Haskins – soon could do the same with the Washington Redskins.
And second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is firmly at the controls of a potentially explosive attack for the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps the recent run of misfortune for veteran QBs is less an indictment of the current state of the NFL and more a symbolic passing of the torch.
Cornerback shuffle
The Miami Dolphins’ fire sale – everything must go! – led to a surprising transaction Monday.
Teams that are tanking like Miami, no matter how much it protests to the contrary, generally deal veterans for draft picks. But the Dolphins broke ranks and sent young star cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for yet another first-round pick.
Miami will have three picks in the first round next April, with a good possibility one will be the No. 1 overall selection. The Dolphins have seven picks in the first three rounds overall to jumpstart their rebuilding process.
The situation is far different in Jacksonville, where Jalen Ramsey has asked for a trade.
Two years ago, the Jaguars led the Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Last September, Jacksonville blew out New England at home.
Since then, the franchise has unraveled.
During Sunday’s loss at Houston, Ramsey had a sideline confrontation with head coach Doug Marrone. He’s reportedly unhappy with how he’s being used in the defense and wants a fresh start somewhere else.
Jacksonville reportedly wants two first-round picks to make that happen, and it could get that price.
Ramsey is one of the best cover corners in the league, and despite his unrest he should draw a large market of suitors.
Parity?
The hapless Dolphins are one of two 20-point underdogs this week, according to the guys in the desert.
Miami is coming off a 43-0 loss to New England and has been outscored 102-10 in the first two weeks of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are favored by 21 points at home against the Dolphins on Sunday.
The Patriots are at the other end of the spectrum. They’ve won their first two games by a combined score of 76-3 and are favored by 23 points this week against the inury-riddled Jets.
The NFL long has traded on the “Any Given Sunday” mentality. A win this week by either Miami or the Jets would stretch that cliché to the limit.