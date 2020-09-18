Quarterback: 'so ready to be more of a passing team'

Danville quarterback K.J. Riley had never heard of his new coach before Mike Brennan was hired.
He hadn’t heard that he had won two state championships at Mount Carmel, or been a head coach for 19 years. Maybe it isn’t that surprising because Brennan won his last state title the year Riley and most of his senior teammates were born.
“Until some our teachers told us about him, we really didn’t have an idea who he was,” Riley said.
However — even if it is a shortened season — there is no better match between coach and player than Brennan and Riley.
Brennan came to Danville with a history of throwing the ball, coaching 5,000-yard passers at both Mount Carmel and Hazleton — Riley topped that career milestone in last week’s win over Mifflinburg — so Riley was excited after Brennan’s first meeting with the team.
“I was stoked (after the meeting). I was so ready to be more of a passing team,” said Riley, who spent most of his time in the Delaware Wing-T with some spread sprinkled in during his sophomore season.
Brennan felt the same way after watching some film of his soon to be quarterback.
“He’s just really athletic. His arm strength and his confidence stick out,” Brennan said. “You can get him on the edge, and he can make plays. We don’t want to use him like that if we don’t have to, but he’d be exceptional.
“He’s as advertised.”
Now for the relationship to develop, Riley and Brennan had to spend some time together, getting know each other and getting to know the plays. Of course, the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders made that quite difficult. Brennan said that he got see Riley play two basketball games after being hired, and spent a week in his new job at the Danville High School before schools closed back in March.
However, once the team was allowed to get together beginning in late June, the two spent five days per week together putting in the system.
“We’ve become more comfortable with each other and have developed that confidence in each other,” Brennan said.
How much confidence?
“I feel like I’ll never make a bad play call this season. I don’t have to worry about: Can we run this play? Because I know K.J. can make all the throws and will make the right decision,” Brennan said. “I have that much confidence in him.”
Brennan has big expectations as far as intangibles for the quarterback as well. The Ironmen expect a lot of contributions from their freshman class, and what better role model than the senior quarterback that had to step under center for a veteran team of seniors and juniors as a freshman himself?
“He’s got such a welcoming personality for these younger kids, plus he always shows up and he works hard,” Brennan said. “He’s a great modeler. The kids can watch what he does, see why the coaches have so much confidence in him and learn from that.”
Brennan also says Riley’s personality also help him keep his calm under pressure and adversity.
“I haven’t seen on the football field, but in the one basketball game, he was in foul trouble and you could see, you can’t get to him,” Brennan said.
The quickest way to pierce that calm is to ask Riley to talk about himself, but his coaches from a young age instilled in him the importance of putting a bad play behind him quickly.
“You can’t stress out over it, and let it keep building. I try to get some of our players to realize that,” Riley said. “If you drop a pass or miss a block, there is no reason to dwell on it. You’ll get another chance to make up for it.”
Another quick way to learn to deal with adversity — be the youngest of four athletic brothers. All of Riley’s older brothers — Shayne, Colton and Peyton — were standout athletes at Danville.
“There is always the competitive edge with brothers,” Riley said.
The three brothers have always made sure to mention their little brothers’ athletic prowess — during a cover story when Colton and Peyton were in the same Danville secondary in 2015, both mentioned their younger brother in seventh grade at time.
“My brothers have always hyped me up,” K.J. Riley said. “But they are also the first people to bring me back to earth. They always push me to best that I can be. It’s a good system we have going.”
Riley is still undecided on what to do next fall for college. The inability to hit college camps this summer was a disadvantage, but Riley said he believes things will work out.
“I really would have benefited from it, and it pushed every thing back,” Riley said. “It’s been tough, but I hope since we’re playing some coaches will be able to come out and see me.
“I think it will be all good. It will work out in the end.”