The “chip.”
If you’ve been around sports recently, that’s the new slang for a championship, and Southern Columbia’s football team’s quest for a fifth consecutive Class A title seemed more like the air at the top of the bag for a time this season.
Injuries to most of its starting backfield and the first loss in nearly in four and half seasons played into a seeming vulnerability that this Tigers program hasn’t had in a long while.
To paraphrase the great American author Mark Twain, the reports of the Tigers’ demise have been greatly exaggerated as Southern Columbia faces Serra Catholic at 1 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A championship game.
“We’ve been pushing, pushing to get back all year,” Southern Columbia defensive end Derek Berlitz said. “All the hard work we put in the gym, weight room and on the field, it’s been worth it to get back (to Hershey).”
From the time halfback Braeden Wisloski ran 95 yards for a touchdown in the opening night win over Berwick, the Tigers’ plan for the season seemed pretty clear — big plays and lots of them.
With a veteran line, an experienced quarterback in Liam Klebon, and athletes all over the field — Wisloski is the state 100 meter champ, wide receiver Jake Rose won both hurdles races at the PIAA meet, Wes Barnes is a state caliber wrestler and Gavin Garcia’s pedigree speaks for itself — big plays came early and often.
However, that was the last time Southern Columbia was fully healthy, and didn’t get back to full strength — well relatively, Klebon was lost for the season — until a week 9 matchup with Selinsgrove in which both Barnes and Wisloski returned to the field.
“We had faith in our teammates that they could hold it down until we got back,” Wisloski said. “With our injuries better, I really think we have a great shot to win another chip.”
Injuries have come on the defensive side of the ball, as well — outside linebacker Ashton Helwig has missed the playoffs — but his return to health has allowed Barnes to fill in on that side of the ball.
“I really enjoy it. It’s my job to set the edge and take care of passes in the flat,” said Barnes, whose brother Billy was the Daily Item defensive player of the year in 2014 in his only season with the Tigers after transferring from Williamson, which didn’t have a football team.
The injuries have also allowed sophomore Blake Wise to grow into his role as quarterback for the Tigers. Wise now has started nine games this season for the Tigers, and despite not being asked to throw the ball much, coach Jim Roth said he feels that Wise is in complete control of Southern’s Delaware Wing-T offense.
Wise has now thrown 10 touchdown passes, and an interception in the semifinals was his first since he threw four in the loss to Wyomissing earlier this season.
“He throws the ball well. He’s played long enough, but you hear it at every level — if you’re a new or inexperienced quarterback — if it’s not on your shoulders — and in our offense, it’s certainly not on (Blake’s) shoulders,” Roth said. “So we ask him to throw the ball occasionally, and he’s been able to do that with no pressure.”
And with the Tigers’ Wing-T offense, Wise is asked to do other things at the line of scrimmage.
“He is a calling a lot of the plays at the line. We give a basic play call,” Roth said. “He’s got to get to the line of scrimmage, read the defense, and call out the point of attack. He’s become very comfortable doing that.”
As Southern Columbia gets further and further away from the Wyomissing game, the loss becomes more impressive.
Wyomissing is in its second straight Class 3A final, and the Tigers provided the Spartans with their toughest test of the season — other than a 14-0 win over Middletown in the District 3 semifinals.