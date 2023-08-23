STATE COLLEGE — Ten days ahead of their season opener against West Virginia, the Penn State Nittany Lions still have questions to answer.
During media day, coach James Franklin admitted the secondary and the third wide receiver spot were question marks heading into the season.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Franklin gave an update on how each unit is progressing.
One player that came up was Kent State transfer and redshirt senior Dante Cephas, who caught 48 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.
“He’s in that group that’s battling,” Franklin said of Cephas. “We’ve got a competitive group of four to five guys that are battling. He’s part of that conversation. We’ve had some really good conversations, and I think he realizes this has been different. The adjustments, especially with the DBs and the man-to-man coverage that we play, it’s just different.
“I’m not saying he’s not a big-time, big-time player, but it’s a difference between getting up one or two days a week or one or two times a year in a season coming out here every single day with that type of competitiveness that you need to be successful. It’s been a really good adjustment for him. He’s handled it really well.”
New wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, who joined the Nittany Lions after 11 years on the coaching staff at Virginia, also gave insight to the ongoing search for a viable third option at the receiver spot Wednesday.
When asked if there’s a possibility of having rotating starters this season, Hagans kept the possibility open, noting the grind of the season.
“It’s a long season and right now, we’re just focusing on West Virginia,” Hagans said. “Whatever that rotation requires to help us win, that’s what we’ll focus on.”
When asked how close he is to settling on his top three or top six receivers, Hagans was sheepishly tight-lipped, saying, “7:30, September 2.”
With the loss of top receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington, the theoretical No. 1 receiver spot falls to returning junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns last season.
According to Hagans, a key to deciding who factors into the wideout rotation is the group buying into being flexible and versatile in various spots.
“I think the more you can do, it helps out,” Hagans said. “You never want to get stuck in one position and guys go down and we can’t get to the personnel we need within the game based upon guys only being able to play one spot. Guys have to be receivers, not necessarily just the X, H or Z, but just be receivers and be able to play all spots.”
After losing Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown to the NFL Draft after last season, Franklin felt his team was in a good position in the secondary prior to the start of camp — alluding to the talent level and how many players played meaningful snaps last season.
Currently, the battle rages on at safety with a room consisting of junior Jaylen Reed, senior Keaton Ellis and sophomore Kevin Winston Jr., as well as redshirts Jashaun Green, Patrick Williams, Tyrece Mills, Zakee Wheatley and Mekhi Flowers. Freshmen DaKaari Nelson and King Mack could also be in play at that spot.
However, Franklin expressed confidence in his cornerback rotation — highlighting the play of returning honorable mention Big Ten selection Johnny Dixon so far in camp.
“In the secondary, there’s still a battle going on between the four safeties,” Franklin said. “There’s been some bumps and bruises like there is for every camp so that’s also kind of made it a little bit more interesting. Then at corner, I think the guy that really has had a strong camp is Johnny Dixon. He’s taken a significant step.
“We think we’ve got two really good corners and two corners that are very physical and are tough guys, which can be unusual but there’s a bunch of young players that we think will rotate in and contribute as well.”
Other notes:
- Franklin did not announce a starter at quarterback after Wednesday’s practice. Sophomore Drew Allar, redshirt freshman Beau Pribula and true freshman Jaxon Smolik all remain in play at QB.
However, it must be noted that of the three, Allar has the edge as far as his physical attributes and playing experience. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Allar completed 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in 10 games.
Of the three quarterbacks, Franklin heaped praise on Smolik when asked about his development in camp during Wednesday’s media availability.
“(Smolik) may throw the best deep ball (of the three),” Franklin said. “He’s got a really good understanding of touch, velocity and angle that is necessary. He’s still learning in terms of in the meeting rooms and out on the field, all the different things that we ask in the run game and in the pass game and with protection, so he’s still learning but really has the ability to find receivers and be accurate as a passer. He continues to do well and is part of an ongoing conversation at that position.”