SUNBURY — Danville scored a pair of goals 10 seconds apart in the second half Wednesday to take control in a 3-0 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
That was the third straight win for the Ironmen (11-2), who won their first eight games, and then dropped two in a row.
PJ Cera scored on a penalty kick, and Nick Hand doubled the lead 10 seconds later against the Braves. Matt Bucaloiu added an insurance goal with an assist from Dameon White with 10 minutes to play.
Dillon Zechman made 12 saves for the Braves (5-6), who were outshot 16-5.
"Dillon Zechman played an amazing game in goal this evening," Shikellamy coach Jon Steese said.
Danville 3, Shikellamy 0
Second half
D-PJ Cera (penalty kick), 26:30; D-Nick Hand, 26:20; D-Matt Bucaloiu (Dameon White), 10:02.
Shots: D, 16-5. Corners: D, 12-3. Saves: Danville 3 (Evan Haas); Shikellamy 12 (Dillon Zechman)