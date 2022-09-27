SUNBURY — Shikellamy needed less than five minutes to take the lead Tuesday.
However, things weren't easy from there in the Braves' 2-1 girls soccer win over Lewisburg.
"Our touches were off today," Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. "It was not our best performance, but the hustle never stopped. We got out of here with a 'W,' so I can't complain."
The Braves (7-2) grabbed the lead 4:55 into the game when Paige Fausey scored with an assist from Elli Ronk. Ronk made a long run down the right sideline to the end line, and sent the ball to Fausey in the middle of the field around 12 yards out.
"No one was marking me, so I yelled for the ball," Fausey said. "We've been working on playing with our heads up and passing in practice."
Shikellamy doubled its lead with just more than 10 minutes left in the first half when Mckenna Zellers scored after a cross was spilled by the Lewisburg goalkeeper.
"We started out strong, but I feel like after that we slowed down," Fausey said.
"The first 20 minutes has been our thing this season for whatever reason," Bilger added. "I'm looking for a consistent 80 minutes, and we haven't gotten that yet. ... A 2-0 lead is dangerous."
The Braves scored on two of their three first-half shots.
"The two goals were on two blatantly clear mistakes, simple mistakes," Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. "We have to learn to recover better from our mistakes."
In the second half, Lewisburg (3-4) again took more shots, and this time the Green Dragons played more cleanly.
"I think we should have won," Lewisburg senior Maddie Still said. "We started out a little slow, and made mistakes that led to the goals. In the second half, we picked it up and dominated the play."
Lewisburg broke through against Shikellamy with just more than 23 minutes to play. Kara Brazier ripped a shot that Shikellamy goalie Cassi Ronk stopped with a leaping one-handed save.
The rebound was almost deflected into the net by a Shikellamy defender, but Cassi Ronk stopped that as well. The second rebound bounced to Olivia Hockenbrock, who pounded it into the back of the net.
With just more than 12 minutes to play, Cassi Ronk, who finished with six saves, made a diving save to her left to keep the game from being tied.
"Obviously it's not a good thing when the goalie has her hands on the ball a lot, but I trust my team and I think they trust me," Cassi Ronk said.
Lewisburg's best chance to tie the game came shortly after Zellers hit the crossbar on the other side for the Braves.
The Green Dragons earned a free kick near midfield and Still sent it forward to Sophie Kilbride, who headed the ball toward the goal.
"I was like, 'This is not good,'" Cassi Ronk said. "Sophie is very talented, and she's usually in the right place, so I was very nervous."
Kilbride's header glanced off the crossbar and out, and Cassi Ronk saved a follow-up shot by Caroline Blakeslee.
"My emotions were high," Still said. "I saw it hit the crossbar, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' We were very unlucky with that. If that went in, it would have changed the momentum."
SHIKELLAMY 2, LEWISBURG 1
First half
S-Paige Fausey (Elli Ronk), 4:55; S-Mckenna Zellers, 29:57.
Second half
L-Olivia Hockenbrock, 56:42.
Shots: L, 17-7. Shots on goal: L, 7-3. Corner kicks: L, 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (McKenna Meadows 0, Izzy Wood 1); Shikellamy 6 (Cassi Ronk).