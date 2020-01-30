The Daily Item
BETHLEHEM — The Moravian College women’s basketball team used a fast start to dump Susquehanna, 86-71, in Landmark Conference action in Johnston Hall on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds, who improve to 11-7 overall and 4-3 after the first half of the Landmark Conference season, had three players in double figures led by senior guard Maddie Capuano, who had a game and season high 31 points to go with five rebounds and two assists.
Erin McQuillen scored 25 points to lead the River Hawks (11-7, 3-4). Amalia Esposito added 10 points off the bench.