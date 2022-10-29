DANVILLE — Loren Gehret, Peyton Wisloski, and Ava Yansoskie all had goals in the opening ten minutes as Southern Columbia opened defense of its Class A state championship with a 7-2 victory over Muncy on Saturday afternoon at Danville High School.
Southern Columbia will face Wyalusing, a 1-0 winner over Northeast Bradford, in next week's semifinals. advance to take on the winner of No. 4 Northeast Bradford and No. 5 Wyalusing. Muncy finishes its season at 10-7.
“We wanted to start strong, and set the tone for the game, and take it from there,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “We had a really good week of practice. The girls really worked hard. We wanted more people involved, and it happened. We’re happy about that.”
Sophie Shadle controlled the wing in the opening half. It allowed her to set teammates up with chances as nearly every attacking player benefited from her pressure.
Yansokie scored her second goal when Shadle connected with a low-rolling ball to the center of the goal. Yansokie beat her defender to hit, and tapped the ball home for a score. Her first tally came when she caught a ball out of the air and was pushed by the keeper for a two-goal lead.
“There was just a lot of space at the top of the 18,” Shadle said. “We ran in and weren’t flat-footed. I just know their timing so well. I saw a lot of space opening up.”
Shadle continued to pace the outside play at the wing even after Yansokie took advantage of it.
Shadle set Gehret up for her first scoring effort near the seven-minute mark of the opening half. Shadle pushed her pass through, and Gehret quickly finished as the Tigers pulled away less than ten minutes into the opening round matchup.
Gehret’s second scoring effort came from distance as she pushed the ball to the upper 90 on the team side of the goal.
“It’s always the second season,” Stine said of getting the win. “We strive to make it this far. We push hard to make the postseason and the girls want the postseason really bad. We feel like we’re in a good place.”
Peyton Wisloski opened the scoring on the day with a tough shot by two defenders.
“Working with Loren and Peyton is great,” Shadle said. “Loren will always give one hundred and ten percent to get to the ball. Peyton will always give it her all to clean up too.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 7, MUNCY 2
First half
SCA-Peyton Wisloski (unassisted), 2:36; SCA-Ava Yansoskie (unassisted), 4:11; SCA-Ava Yansokie (Sophie Shadle), 6:08; SCA-Loren Gehret (Sophie Shadle), 7:22; SCA-Loren Gehret (unassisted), 16:25.
Second half
MUN-Avery Bigelow (unassisted), 66:09; MUN-Mia Edkin (unassisted), 71:27.
Shots: SCA, 14-10. Shots on goal: SCA, 9-8. Corners: SCA, 10-0. Saves: Muncy 2 (Addison Gresh); SCA 6 (Quinn Johnston).