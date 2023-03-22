The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Danville raced out to a three-goal lead after one period, and the Ironmen made it stand up against the defending District 4 champions on Wednesday at Ironmen Stadium, beating Lewisburg, 11-8, in Central Pennsylvania Lacrosse League action.
Danville didn’t matchup well with either Selinsgrove or Lewisburg last year — last year’s district finalists, losing all five contests to those teams last year, including a 17-goal loss to Selinsgrove in the district semifinals.
The Ironmen (2-0 overall, CPLL) got two goals from Ty Brown-Stauffer and along with tallies from Carter Heath and Cam Kiersch as Danville opened up a 4-1 lead after one period. Heath finished with three goals and an assist, while Brown-Stauffer also chipped in three total goals. Ryan Prall added two goals and an assist. Gabe Petrus had two assists, while Kiersch also had an assist.
Kyle Vanden Heuvel dominated in the face-off circle for Danville, getting nine of his 11 face-off wins in the second half. Vanden Heuvel also scored two goals, and won had a game-high 10 groundballs.
Quin Michaels had three goals and an assist to lead Lewisburg. Derek Gessner added two goals. Matt Reish, Alfred Romano and Teddy Homuth also scored goals for the Green Dragons (2-1, 1-1).