SELINSGROVE — Expecting Mifflinburg to dig in at the defensive end of the field and drop numbers into the box, Selinsgrove thought it could counter that tactical ploy by hanging on to the ball and flashing all sorts of possession.
Of course, it never hurts to jump out to a lead — particularly a quick one.
Getting two goals from Matt Gilfert in the opening 14 minutes — including one with just 1:20 gone — Selinsgrove parlayed its early outburst into a convincing 6-0 victory over its Heartland Conference Division I boys soccer rivals Tuesday at sunny Steffen Field.
“Early on, we were getting the ball up the field quickly and we were getting into dangerous areas,” Gilfert said. “We just found a way to score.”
Ryan Mangels, Jamison Bohner, Nick Ritter and Josh Pontius also connected for the host Seals (2-1, 1-0 HAC-I), who sported a 3-0 lead at the halftime break that Mifflinburg (1-2, 0-1) never threatened. Cole Catherman posted a clean sheet by making two saves.
Ryder Maurer totaled nine stops for Mifflinburg, which was outshot 15-2.
Embroiled in some tight, defend-first scraps over the past few seasons — especially in postseason play — Selinsgrove genuinely believed Dan Gehers’ bunch would sit in since the youthful Wildcats (3 seniors and 3 juniors) are working to retool their attack.
“That’s what we told the kids at yesterday’s practice, that we wanted to get on them early and come out strong because we were concerned that the longer they would go without us scoring and them defending us well, the more confidence they would get and the more they could hack it in the back,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said.
“We were fortunate to get those early goals. Sometimes that doesn’t work in your favor (because) you get a little overconfident. I think our kids handled it pretty well.”
Once Gilfert pocketed his early finishes, the patient Seals took advantage of the space created once the Mifflinburg backfield was pried apart. Though Lupolt’s club didn’t cash in again until Mangels struck at 29:03, the tone was set.
“Once we had a goal, we were able to settle in and pass the ball around and try to create more goals,” Gilfert added. “We’re always looking to dominate (an opponent), so we just tried to possess the ball and create as many chances as we could.”
Maurer also kept his club in range by making three point-blank saves.
Content to play the ball to space and attack the Wildcats with all 10 of its field players, Selinsgrove was thwarted a handful of times after the break — Maurer smacked away an Owen Magee rip ticketed for the inside of the left post — yet ultimately pulled away when Bohner and Ritter scored 22 seconds apart in the 67th minute.
“They were just better,” Gehers admitted. “They kept possession on us.
“Our scoring isn’t solved yet, so if we give up an early goal we’re already pressing.”
Pontius’ marker with 3:25 to go triggered the mercy rule.
Quite simply, there was plenty to like about a Selinsgrove performance — balanced scoring, lots of crisp ball movement and a positive result to kick off what could be a terrific HAC-I championship chase. Plus, Lupolt’s junior-heavy Seals rebounded nicely from a 2-1 loss to Loyalsock in Game 2 of Saturday’s Central Mountain Tournament.
Especially since Selinsgrove opened the four-team event with a 2-1 victory in overtime over a quality State College side that on Tuesday blanked Williamsport 3-0.
“We had our lulls, but we certainly defended well and we tried to do things offensively by being a little more creative,” Lupolt said. “It’s a good deal. We’ll take it.”
Selinsgrove 6, Mifflinburg 0
First half
S-Matt Gilfert (Aidan Hunt), 1:20; S-Gilfert (Owen Magee), 14:05; S-Ryan Mangels (unassisted), 29:03.
Second half
S-Jamison Bohner (Josh Pontius), 66:33; S-Nick Ritter (Bohner), 26:55; S-Pontius (Mangels), 76:35.
Shots: S 15-2. Corners: S 8-3. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Maurer-9 saves); Selinsgrove (Cole Catherman-2).