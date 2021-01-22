TURBOTVILLE — A 13-0 run to begin the game helped get the Warrior Run girls basketball team off to a fast start in a 54-18 nonleague victory over Greenwood on Thursday night.
Emily McKee led the Defenders with a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds. She added three assists.
Jordan Hartman knocked down a pair of 3s to open up the first in the 13-0 spurt, and finished the opening stanza with 11 of the Defenders’ 19 points.
The fast start was just what the Defenders were looking for as the team recently returned from a COVID hiatus.
“With the season starting and then ending abruptly, and then just jumping right back into it, the girls just really haven’t had time to mesh again,” Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb said. “Emily hasn’t played in 10 months, so this was a nice game for us to see them kind of break out; get that transition game going, get the feel for each other again, recognize the open player and know what to do with that.”
McKee recorded her 10th rebound of the game just before the halftime buzzer sounded as the Defenders took a 24-12 lead into the break.
After a strong defensive second quarter by each side — both teams scored just five points apiece in the quarter, Warrior Run salted the game away with another 13-0 run to open the second half.
“Tuesday’s loss (at Bloomsburg) was tough for us,” said senior point guard Sydney Hoffman. “We have to come into every game trying to get ahead early, so those runs were big for us momentum-wise to get our confidence back a little bit.”
Hoffman joined Hartman and McKee in double digits. Hoffman finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and dished out a game-high five assists.
“Our team plays like a team. It’s not a bunch of individual players doing their own thing,” said Hoffman. “When we play together we are one of the best teams in the area, and we truly believe that. To come out here and win together and play unselfishly was really huge for us tonight and going forward.”
The Warrior Run defense held strong throughout the second half, allowing just one field
Defenders out-rebounded the Wildcats in the game, 49-13. All five Defenders starters — McKee, Hoffman, Hartman, Gracy Beachel and Holly Hollenbach – recorded at least five rebounds.
“We tend to play the speed of the teams we play against and I think any coach will say one of the hardest things is getting your kids to continue to play the way they’re supposed to be,” said Herb. “That speed, transition and movement that we try to run sometimes takes a little sitting down and explaining what we need, but the girls really stepped up in the third quarter and I felt we really played our style of basketball and played the way we should be playing.”
Alli Crockett led Greenwood with six points, while Abby Taylor led the Wildcats in both rebounds (five) and assists (four).
WARRIOR RUN 54, GREENWOOD 18
Greenwood (2-1) 18
Alli Crockett 1 4-6 6, Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 3, Abby Taylor 1 1-4 3, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3, Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pennay 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 6-12 18.
3-point goals: Stroup, Brummer.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser, Sophia Jezewski, Leah Ritzman.
Warrior Run (2-2) 54
Emily McKee 5 4-6 16, Jordan Hartman 4 3-8 13, Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 11, Gracy Beachel 4 0-0 8, Holly Hollenbach 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 7-14 54
3-point goals: McKee 2, Hartman 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: Alayna Wilkins, Katie Watkins.
Score by quarter
Greenwood 7 5 6 2 – 18
Warrior Run 19 5 19 11 – 54