Whenever Midd-West is scheduled to play, the Mustangs always hustle on to the field following a collective shout of ‘Do Work’ while breaking their huddle.
Part of that message — implied or otherwise — is a focus on scoring the opening goal.
Tuesday night in Bethlehem, that blueprint worked yet again as Carter Knepp needed just 38 seconds to score, getting the Mustangs off to a good start in their Class 2A boy soccer state tournament opener.
Knepp added two more goals and an assist as Midd-West (19-3) grabbed a decisive 6-0 victory. Nick Eppley, Connor Erdley and Aidan Steininger also scored for the Mustangs.
“That’s exactly what we did (Tuesday) night,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said of the good start. “We always talk about (getting) the first goal. It doesn’t really matter what it looks like, as long as it goes in the back of the net.”
The first of Knepp’s three goals — Knepp’s season totals stand at 33 goals and 29 assists — might have been even more important for cathartic reasons, since the Mustangs were coming off a 3-1 loss to Lewisburg in the District 4 title game.
“I think that was the biggest thing actually — getting over another disappointing loss,” junior central defender Stefan Leitzel said. “I’ve been playing varsity for three years and experiencing that three years in a row, like losing in a district final, that was hard for me and I know it was for some of the seniors. … I know that was weighing on us.
“Getting rolling again as a team and coming up with a victory like that was huge for us.”
In addition to restoring confidence, Tuesday’s victory propelled the Mustangs into Saturday’s quarterfinals. Midd-West faces New Hope-Solebury (15-6) in the first of three games at Cedar Crest High School. New Hope-Solebury advanced past past Fleetwood in a shootout in the first round.
Midd-West is hoping to get on top quickly behind another early goal, but Ferster wants his Mustangs to stay in character — regardless of what transpires. Ferster was hoping to get some info on the Lions, but he’s more concerned about his guys.
“No team that has gotten this far is not decent,” Ferster said. “They’ve got to be able to play. Our whole theme all season long was, ‘Do we really need to scout other teams or do we need to show up and play our style of soccer and play our game?’
“If we stick to what we do best and continue to do it well, I believe we’re going to be hard to stop. As long as we continue to do that and not really worry what the other team does and what the other team has, I think we’ll be fine.”
Still, seasons and careers are riding on the result.
“For me, there’s a lot of nerves going forward because I know how good Fleetwood was last year,” said Leitzel, referring to the Fleetwood team that defeated New Hope (5-0) and Midd-West (6-2) en route to last year’s state championship. “And I know if a team beat Fleetwood, this isn’t going to be a pushover game.
“It’s not like the district final, where we knew (going in) that we move on. We’re at the point now, where if you lose you’re done. That just adds to so much energy and so much motivation for us to play better.”
At Northeastern High School, Lewisburg (21-0-1) will be aiming to return to the state semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons when the Green Dragons take on District 12 entry Lansdale Catholic.
Lewisburg downed Wyoming Seminary in Tuesday’s opener, picking up two goals from Ben Liscum and one each from Eli Adams and Alan Daniel in the Green Dragons’ 4-0 win at Danville.
Lansdale Catholic eliminated Lancaster Mennonite in a shootout.
East Juniata (11-11-0) will play in the final game at Cedar Crest — Selinsgrove and Strath Haven will meet in the middle game at 2 — as Mike Ryan’s Tigers will square off against Dock Mennonite in a Class A quarterfinal that’s scheduled to kick at 4 p.m.
East Juniata edged Tri-Valley League playmate Halifax in a shootout, parlaying finishes from Xavier Clement and Gannon Ryan in the shootout phase into a berth in the state quarterfinals. Andrew Hunter also stopped two shots during the shootout.
Dock Mennonite (18-4-0), back in state play for the first time in 10 seasons, blanked Devon Prep 4-0 in its opening-round scrap. J.D. Bennett, Braden Landis, Aiden Kelly and Nathan Smeland scored goals for the Blazers, who led 2-0 at the break.