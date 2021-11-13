BERNVILLE — After a first half in which Summer Tillett spearheaded a Southern Columbia defense that was under pressure more than it expected, the Tigers scored a pair of second-half goals in just more than two minutes to move within a win of its second straight girls soccer state final appearance, and third in four years.
Cassidy Savitski scored a goal with 15:21 left in the game, and Loren Gehret added a score with 13:13 to play as Southern Columbia defeated Faith Christian 2-0 on Saturday in PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
“To win this game and come out with a win is the best feeling ever,” Savitski said. “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced. This is definitely near the top, if not at the top (of wins).”
Through the first half, the Tigers found themselves on the back foot as Faith Christian used the wind at its back and a driving rain in Southern Columbia's face to control the field position.
“She wins balls, and is just a physical presence on the field,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said of Tillett. “The girls know they can count on her. She does a great job.”
Tillett, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Palacz (four saves), made sure none of the Lions' chances turned into goals.
In the second half, the Tigers (17-7) used that wind at their own backs to punch in a pair of goals.
Gehret sent a corner kick into the box that Faith Christian goalkeeper Tanner Alderfer (six saves) deflected, but Savitski gathered the ball and drilled a shot into the corner.
“When we saw it drop in the back of the net, it was the best feeling,” Savitski said. “We were all so excited. It was like a dream.”
If Savitski’s goal was a dream, Gehret’s finish was the pinch as the victory became a reality. Gehret used the wind to her advantage on her goal just 128 seconds after Savitski's.
“I saw it was on the side, I could in-swing (it) with my right foot,” Gehret said. “I was thinking about kicking with my left leg and keeping it in play, but the wind was with us. The wind helped me curve it right in.”
The only team keeping the 2020 state champion Tigers from a chance to defend their title HersheyPark Stadium next Saturday is a Tuesday semifinal against South Williamsport. The Mounties (21-2) defeated Moravian Academy 2-1 in another quarterfinal. Southern Columbia defeated the Mounties 3-0 on Nov. 4 in the District 4 final.
PIAA CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
at Tulpehocken H.S., Bernville
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, FAITH CHRISTIAN 0
Second half
SC-Cassidy Savitski, 64:39; SC-Loren Gehret, 66:47.
Shots: SC 13-5. Shots on goal: SC 8-4. Corners: SC 7-6. Saves: Faith Christian 6 (Tanner Alderfer); Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz).