The Daily Item
YORK — Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Raab shot a nine-over 81 to finish ninth at the PIAA Class 2A Tournament on Monday, the second straight year Raab earned a medal.
On the boys side, Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney finished 20th, the lone District 4 golfer to finish that high on the boys side. Mahoney shot a nine-over 81.
Raab had one birdie on the day. She finished eight strokes behind the champion — Camp Hill’s Paige Richter. Richter won with an even-par back 9, and outlasted Meghan Zambruno of Greensburg Central Catholic and Lyida Swan of North East by a stroke.
Swan had the best chance of catching Richter.
She was two-under on the back 9, but after birding two of the first four holes, could only manage six straight pars to finish. The biggest controversy came on hole 18.
A PIAA offical left a cart near the ninth fairway. Swann’s tee shot hit the cart, and went out of bounds. She was forced to hit another tee shot, and finished the hole in three, but with the two-stroke penalty was credited with a par on the hole.
Mahoney had himself near the top of the leaderboard early for the Green Dragons. He was one-under through seven holes thanks to three birdies and two bogeys. Back-to-back double bogeys on No. 8 and No. 9 were his undoing.
He finished eight strokes back of champion Josh James of Union City, who shot a one-over par 72.
Aiden Fulkroad of Millersburg (85) finished in a tie for 43. Sean Kelly of Lewisburg (86) finished in a tie for 47. Will Gronlund of Lewisburg (87) was a stroke behind Kelly in a tie for 49.
Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger shot an 88, good enough for a tie for 52.