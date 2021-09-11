LEWISBURG — Hannah Raab of Warrior Run shot a two-over par 73 to win the girls side of the Lewisburg Invitational at Bucknell Country Club on Saturday.
Nic Mahoney of Lewisburg shot a four-over par 74 to beat Julian Kraniak of Midd-West by two strokes to take the boys title.
On the girls side, Caitlyn Schall of Jersey Shore finished second with 79, while Shamokin's Kennedy Petrovich shot an 84.
On the boys side, Mikey Felty of Selinsgrove and Sean Kelly of Lewisburg tied for third each shooting an 80.
Lewisburg Invitational
at Bucknell Country Club, par 70
Boys: 1. Nic Mahoney, Lewisburg, 74; 2. Julian Kraniak, Midd-West, 76; 3. tie, Mikey Felty, Selinsgrove and Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 80; 5. tie, Cameron Francis, Montoursville and Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 82; 7. tie, Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain and Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 84; 9. tie, Cole Duffy, Danville and Connor Kozick, Danville, 86.
Girls: 1. Hannah Raab, Warrior Run, 73; 2. Caitlyn Schall, 79; 3. Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 84; 4. Mia Patterson, Loyalsock, 85; 5. tie, Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, and Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 86; 7. Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 90; 8. Lynsie Troutman, Shikellamy, 102; 9. Tori Vonderheid, Lewisburg, 108; 10. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 123.