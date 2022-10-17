STATE COLLEGE — Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb has put herself in a position to win an elusive PIAA gold medal.
Rabb fired a two-under-par 70 on the opening day of the PIAA Golf Championships at Penn State on Monday and is three shots ahead of the field entering today's final round of the 2A girls' tournament at Penn State's Blue Course.
She is not the only Valley golfer in contention.
Lewisburg's Nick Mahoney is ninth in the boys' 2A event, and Selinsgrove's Sam Wetmiller is 21st in the 3A. Shamokin's Kennedy Petrovich is 14th in 2A girls. Also in 2A boys, Danville's Cole Duffy and Midd-West's Kyle Beward, the District 4 champion, were separated by one shot and sit in 41st and 49th, respectively after day one.
The two-event concludes Tuesday. Tee times have been pushed back an hour in advance of expected cold temperatures and potential frost.
Rabb, runner-up as a freshman at states and ninth last year, bogeyed the second hole before a birdie on the par-three eighth to make the turn at even par. She then closed with birdies on 16 and 18 to push her lead to three.
Plenty of last year's contenders are right behind Rabb. North East's Anna Swan, fifth last year, is second, three shots back, followed by St. Joseph's Academy freshman Maddie Koshko. Sasha Petrochko, of Hickory, sits in fourth at 76 — she was fourth a year ago — and three other players are seven shots back.
Petrovich had a birdie on each nine to shoot 87 in the 2A girls' event.
In 2A boys, Mahoney had an up-and-down round with four birdies, five bogeys and nine pars. He had two birdies on each side, including a three on the longest par four on the course, No. 10. He also birdied the 17th on his way to an opening round 73.
Mahoney is five shots back of defending champion Josh James of Union City, who was one of five players to break par and leads the back after shooting an opening 69.
Millersburg's Aidan Fulkroad shot an opening 79 and is tied for 24, while Duffy shot 82, followed by Beward at 83.
In his second trip to the state meet, Selinsgrove's Wetmiller jumped way up the leaderboard.
After finishing 70th last year, Wetmiller is tied for 21st after the first round after shooting a 75 on the White Couse. The senior was one over on the front and two over the back. He birdied the par-five, 532-yard third hole — the longest hole on the course — and started his back nine with an eagle on the par-five 10th.
At 75, he is nine shots back of leader Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest. Ramsey, a freshman, shot the lowest round of the event at 67 and is three shots clear of the field. After shooting even par on the front, Ramsey had five birdies on the back nine to come home in 31.
HIGH SCHOOL
PIAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Penn State University
2A BOYS
Top 20 and locals
1. Josh James, Union City, 69; 2. Nick Ciocco, Devon Prep, 70; T3. Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary, 71; T3. Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 71; T3. Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 71; T6. Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy, 72; T6. Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 72; T6. Logan Voytish, Slippery Rick, 72; 9. Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 73; 10. Gavin June, Lackawanna Trail, 74; T11. Nate Wiseman, New Hope Solebury, 75; T11. Eli Ropiteski, Lake-Lehman, 75; T11. John Curran, Devon Prep, 75; T11. Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield, 75; 15. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 76; T16. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 77 T16. JP Tusai, South Park, 77; T16. Griffin Snowberger, Central Martinsburg, 77; T16. Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 77; T20. Daniel Sethman, Brownsfield, 78; T20. Reagan Flynn, Annville-Cleona, 78; T20. Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 78; Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 78. T24. Aiden Fulkroad, Millersburg, 79; T41. Cole Duffy, Danville, 82; T49. Kyle Beward, Midd-West, 83.
2A GIRLS
Top 20 and locals
1. Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 70; 2. Anna Swan, North East, 73; 3. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph's Academy, 74; 4. Sasha Petrochko, Hickory, 76; T5. Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 77; Luciana Masters, Hickory, 77; T5. Kate Sowers, West Middlesex, 77; T8. Izabela Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81; T8. Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81; T10. Zoe Stern, Reynolds, 82; T10. Gianna Cafarella, Scranton Prep, 92; 12. Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 94; 13. Pearl Lundgren, Eden Christian, 86; T14. Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone, 87; T14. Claire Moneiczny, Geibel Catholic, 87; T14. Kennedy, Petrovich, Shamokin, 87; T17. Miranda Karosik, Scranton Prep, 88; T17. Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 88; 19. Heidi Wegscheider, 89; T20. McKayla Kerle, Clarion, 90; Willow Dixon, Camp Hill, 90; T20. Annamarie Zinram, Cathedral Prep, 90.
3A BOYS
Top 20 and locals
1. Dylan Ramsey, Cedar Crest, 67; T-2. Rocco Savlitti, Central Cathlic, 70; T-2. Logan Wagner, Solanco, 70; 4. Matthew Vital, 71; T5, Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 72; T5. Andrew Bilson, Manheim Township, 72; T5. Adam Fluehr, Springfield-Montco, 72; T5. Kevin LaFord, La Salle College, 82; T5. Noah Moelter, Central Bucks South 72; T5. Hunter Probst, 72; T11. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown West, 73; T11. Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 73; T11. Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep, 83; T11. Tyler Leyden, La Salle College, 73; T11. Tyler Debusschere, Strath Haven, 73; T11. Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 73; T11. Zack Ross, Moon, 73; T18 Colton Lusk, Peter Township; 74; T18. Callahan Harrael, York Suburban, 74; T18, Wes Lorish, Plum, 74; T21. Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 75.