Last year’s Heartland Athletic Conference co-champs may have to make room at the top for Warrior Run in 2022.
While Danville’s Ron Kanaskie and Midd-West’s Brian Beward, coaches for last year’s co-champions, are back with younger teams, first-year Warrior Run coach Rodney Keiser welcomes a veteran group looking to take a big step.
“The majority of our team are seniors this year,” Keister said. “We are hoping to improve on last year’s (overall) record of 4-9.”
It certainly doesn’t hurt that your top returning player is junior Hannah Rabb, the two-time defending District 4 Class 2A champion. She placed second in the PIAA meet as a freshman and ninth last season.
The other top returners among the 16 on the team are seniors Mason Sheesley, Hunter Saul, Reagan Campbell and junior Dylan Laubach.
“Being a first-year coach, my goal for our team this year is to improve last year’s record and to increase knowledge and skills of the game,” Keiser said. “Golf is a life-long sport that they will be able to enjoy for the rest of their lives."
Kanaskie’s Ironmen finished second to Selinsgrove in the District 4 Class 3A team standings, but this year’s squad has just one senior, Koen Baylor, and one junior, Bronson Krainak, on its eight-player squad. Baylor was 12th in the district tournament while sophomore Cole Duffy placed sixth as a freshman.
“Although we are young, one of our goals is to continue to get better as the season progresses,” Kanaskie said. “We plan on working very hard on our short game in the early season.”
The coach, starting his 32nd season guiding Danville’s golfers, added that the current players are “a pleasure to work with in practice.’’
He added, “This is an extremely hard-working and diligent team.”
Meanwhile, the other defending co-champion, Midd-West, has 15 on its roster. But Beward noted that only two — juniors Kyle Beward and Chris Walter — were starters last season. Beward and Walter placed 20th and 34th, respectively, in the district Class 2A tournament.
Beward expects Warrior Run and Danville to be the frontrunners in the division, but he said, “strengths for our team are Kyle and Chris’ experience and leadership as well as a large group of athletic individuals who have come out for the team this season.’’
He said he likes the potential of the team to improve as the season goes along and gain more experience.
Beward’s team goal is to be competitive for every match with the potential to make team districts.
Mifflinburg coach Duane Snayberger also has a young squad with no seniors. Junior Zeb Hufnagle is the top returner on a Wildcats team that just missed qualifying for the district team tournament with a 3-4 record.
Noting that Hufnagle just missed the cut to move on from the district tournament last year, he said, “He is one of those kids that you don’t have to motivate; he does that on his own.”
Snayberger said sophomores Ethan Allen, Addison Norton and Natalie Osborne are returners from last year who have dramatically improved their game.
The remainder of the division comprises Montoursville, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia and Loyalsock.