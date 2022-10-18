The Daily Item
UNIVERSITY PARK — Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb parred the final two holes to hold off a charging Anna Swan of North East to win the 2022 PIAA Class 2A girls state championship on Tuesday at the Blue Course at Penn State University.
Rabb is the first District 4 golfer to win the state title in 32 years, and the first female from District 4 to win the title in 35 years. Sean Duffy of Danville won the last PIAA title for a district golfer in 1990, and Tina Paternostro of Williamsport was the last female in 1987.
Rabb shot a second-day 74 after shooting a 70 during Monday’s first round. She matched her 36 on the front nine during Tuesday’s round, but struggle in the wind on the back nine.
She had two bogeys on the back nine, and it allowed Swan back into the tournament. Swan’s sister Lydia finished second last season.
Anna Swan had two birdies on the back nine along with seven pars. Swan had a birdie on the par 5 18th hole, but Rabb parred the final hole to claim the gold medal.
Rabb finished ninth last season at the state tournament.
Kennedy Petrovich of Shamokin rallied with an 83 in the second-round finish in a tie for 13th in the Class 2A girls tournament.
In Class 2A boys, Nick Mahoney of Lewisburg finished in a tie for 16th with a two-day total of 155. Danville’s Cole Duffy, Sean Duffy’s son, finished in a tie for 55th place with a two-day total of 169. District 4 champion Kyle Beward finished three shots behind Duffy at 172, tied for 63rd.
In Class 3A boys, Sam Wetmiller of Selinsgrove shot an 82 to go along with his 75 on Monday to finish in a tie for 43rd.