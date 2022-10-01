WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run's Hannah Rabb won her third consecutive District 4 golf title on Saturday, while Selinsgrove's Sam Wetmiller and Midd-West's Kyle Beward won their first crowns after near-misses last year.
Saturday's second round at the Williamsport Country Club followed up Thursday's first round that doubled as the team championship.
In addition to the three champions, three other players qualified for the state championship meet Oct. 16-17 at Penn State.
In 3A boys, Wetmiller was the only golfer to shoot two rounds in the 70s to claim his first title. He followed up Thursday's 75 with a 79 on Saturday to finish with a two-day title of 154, six shots better than Athens' Evan Cooper's 160.
Wetmiller was fourth in 2021 and earned a bid to the 3A state meet. Wetmiller's teammate Mike Felty was third after shooting 86-82 for a two-day total of 168.
Rabb shot the two lowest rounds of the tournament to claim another crown in girls 2A. After shooting an opening-round 76 on Thursday, the Warrior Run junior improved by a shot with a 75 to win by 14 strokes over Jersey Shore's Cailyn Schall. Shamokin's Kennedy Petrovich was third, improving by nine shots on day two to earn the third and final spot at states.
In 2A, Beward outlasted Lewisburg's Nick Mahoney to claim gold. Beward's final round 76 was the lowest boy's score of any round in 2A. Beward had an eagle on the 12th hole and followed it with a birdie on 13, shooting 35 on the back nine to close out the round. His two-day total of 158 was three shots ahead of Mahoney, who also qualified for states.
Mahoney was third a year ago, while Beward was 10th.
In addition to Mahoney qualifying for states, Danville sophomore Cole Duffy earned the sixth and final spot after a final round 83. After finishing in a sixth-place tie for the final bid to states with Lourdes Regional's Joey Feudale, Duffy won on the second hole of a sudden death playoff to claim the final qualifying spot.
The state championship meet is Oct. 17-18 at Penn State. Golfers in 2A will play the Blue Course, while 3A players will compete on the White Course. The team championships are Oct. 19 at Penn State.
DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Williamsport County Club
Saturday's second second
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 75-79—154; 2. Evan Cooper, Athens, 82-78—160; 3. Mike Felty, Selinsgrove, 86-82—168; 4. Carter Girton, Jersey Shore, 86-83—169; 5. Liam McClain, Jersey Shore, 88-83—171; 6. Cade Wirnsberger, Milton, 86-91—177; 7. Dylan Saxon, Athens, 87-94—181; 8. Luke Fatool, Shikellamy, 90-95—185.
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. Kyle Beward, Midd-West, 82-76—158; 2. Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 78-83—161; 3. Connor Imbro, Montoursville, 83-80—163; T-4. Ben Sokosky, Bloomsburg, 90-78—168; T-4. Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield, 85-83—168; T-6. Joey Feudale, Lourdes Regional, 89-84—173; T-6. Cole Dufffy, Danville, 83-90—173; 8. Nick Salsman, Wyalusing, 91-83—174; 9. Brody Fuhrey, Wyalusing, 92-84—176; T-10. James Ciccarelli, Danville, 88-89—177; T-10. Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional, 85-92—177; T-12. Zeb Hufnagle, Mifflinburg, 88-90—178; T-12. Jordan Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley, 88-90—178; T-14. Chris Walter, Midd-West, 93-86—179; T-14. Caleb Kirk, East Juniata, 92-87—179; T-14. Tate Jamison, East Juniata, 92-87—179; 17. Andy Hermansen, North Penn-Mansfield, 93-87—180; 18. Aiden Evans, Montoursville, 89-92—181; 19. Dylan Kreisher Bloomsburg, 93-90—183; 20. Jayden Rankinen, Loyalsock, 90-86—186; T-21. Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro, 92-96—188; T-21. Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia, 91-97—188.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 76-75—151; 2. Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 86-79—165; 3. Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 93-84—77; 4. Hannalee Cleveland, Wellsboro, 96-91—187; 5. Addison Norton, Mifflinburg, 97-111—208; 6. Tori Vonderheid, Lewisburg, 108-104—212; 7. Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore, 213; 8. Hannah Heaton, Jersey Shore, 107-112—219; 9. Morgan Gerringer, Danville, 116-110—219; 10. Isabella Fleagle, Jersey Shorem 114-115—229; 11, Gracie Murphy, Lewisburg 116-117—233; 12. Lexi Schmadel, Lewisburg, 119-115—234; 13. Paige Perry, Towanda, 125-110—235; 14. Bryanna Johnson, North Penn-Mansfield, 124-121—245; 15. Kendall Fedder, Milton, 129-126—255.