Coming around a turn on the country road, we were greeted by not one, two, three, or even four sets of glowing eyes, but a total of five as a family of raccoons scrambled across the roadway into a nearby sweet corn patch. No doubt the smell of ripening corn was drawing this family of raccoons much like a magnet draws steel. It wasn’t hard to figure out what was going to be the main course for this hungry family of ring tails.
Despised by some and loved by others, the raccoon is known by numerous names across our nation — masked bandit, coon, ring tail, trash bandit, and trash panda are a few that come to mind. A hearty adaptable creature, this animal can be found thriving not only on mountaintops and agricultural areas, but also among wetland and urban areas where the raccoon has learned to feast on trash, gardens, and even pet food left outside for domestic cats or dogs.
What will a raccoon eat? Being an omnivore, a raccoon will eat almost anything. Insects, fruit, fish, small mammals, birds, eggs and agricultural crops all make the menu when it comes to a hungry raccoon. Think of a raccoon as being like a hungry teenage boy. If it’s slow enough to be grabbed, it’s meal time!
Typically nocturnal, many raccoons spend the daylight hours resting comfortable either in hollow trees or resting high among the limbs. Occasionally an individual will be seen wandering around during the day, though such daytime animals should be avoided as it’s possible that they are sick. Raccoons are subject to numerous diseases. This is especially true during population explosions. Rabies, mange, parvo and distemper are a few of the diseases that raccoons have been known to carry.
Breeding usually takes place during January and February. Following a two-month gestation period, the female typically gives birth to an average of four young. Youngsters weigh about 3 ounces at birth and are born blind, but fully furred. In 18 to 20 days, their eyes will open. Reaching the age of one month, the youngsters will begin leaving the den to go hunting with their mother. By 4 months, young of the year have the ability to live on their own without their mother’s assistance. Some litters will choose to remain together until the following spring, while other will disperse. Life expectancy is thought to be as much as 10 years in the wild and almost double that in captivity.
Both excellent climbers and swimmers, raccoons average 10 to 30 pounds with a few heavier adults growing as heavy as 40 pounds. Typically, the animal will be a mixed color of blacks and browns with lighter patches mixed in. The tail color will appear to consist of rings while the face of the animal will look as if it is wearing a black mask around the eyes. Though rare, the occasional white or blondish raccoon will be seen.
Vocal animals, when threatened it is not uncommon to hear them growl and snarl. Females with young will defend their family to the utmost, attacking any aggressor no matter its size. Few wildlife mothers are as protective as a mother raccoon. Though some species such as bobcat, fox and great horned owls will prey upon the occasional raccoon cub, it will typically be an individual that made the mistake of traveling away from its mother’s protection.
As mentioned earlier, raccoons typically can be found living in hollow trees. But like a number of other creatures, they have learned to live both near and among humans. Attics, barn lofts, and silos have all been known to house these adaptable creatures. For your own safety please do not attempt to handle such animals. Give them their space. Attempting to seal off the structure while the animal is afield will allow you both to go unharmed.