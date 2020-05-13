The pay-per-view, no-fans sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway originally scheduled for last Friday has been canceled.
The Speedway announced the cancellation of the Posse Unleashed sprint car race via Twitter shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Speedway officials did not respond to an email sent earlier Tuesday.
“State refuses to work with @RaceSelinsgrove, forces cancellation of this weekend’s Posse Unleashed sprint car race following phone call from Governor’s Office today,” read the tweet in part.
“We are extremely disappointed at the heavy-handed approach and response by the governor’s office to our good business practices in an effort to race at the track,” track co-promoter Mike Heffner said in a message posted on the track's website.
“Not only did the state lead us on a wild goose chase by approving our plans and then reversing course mid-stream which caused us significant financial loss, but then when faced with a reasonable and flexible request to see the event completed, the governor’s office simply refused to show any interest or workability in remedying the issue.”
Entry fees and pay-per-view purchases will be refunded according to the tweet.
According to State Rep. David Rowe, the Speedway got written permission from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) last Monday to hold the race, before receiving a call last Wednesday night, from DCED about calling off the race.
“They were told in the phone call that the DCED changed the guidelines, but when I called the governor’s office on Thursday, I was told no guidelines had been changed,” Rowe said Friday evening. “I’m not really sure where the miscommunication comes in.”
Late in the day on Friday, according to published reports, the governor’s office released a statement that stated race tracks in Pennsylvania are considered entertainment, and they won’t be allowed to open while the counties are in the red or yellow phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing editor William Bowman and sports reporter Todd Hummel contributed to this report.