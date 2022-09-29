BLOOMSBURG — Chris Anderson and Chris Transeau were winners Thursday on a special night of racing at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Racing returned to Bloomsburg Fair week for the first time since 1985 on the venue’s 100th anniversary of the first race run.
Anderson, in a four-cylinder, and Transeau, in a Pennsylvania Legends car, showed everyone the quickest way around was up at the fence.
Anderson shot to the front of the four-cylinder feature, followed by pole-sitter Robbie Carroll, Jeff Huber, AJ Hoffner, and Shawn Hadden.
Despite some serious challenges throughout the race, Anderson stuck to his preferred high line. Halfway through the 30-lap grind, the leaders hit heavy traffic. Unable to get around the lapped cars, Anderson made some daring moves to hold the lead.
Late in the race, Bob Shultz and Hadden lined up behind Anderson, with Shultz occasionally showing his nose to the leader. He was not able to get by, and Anderson won by 0.392 seconds over Shultz, Hadden, Huber, and Carroll. The win was worth $2,500.
“I saw Bob (Shultz) beside me a couple of times,” Anderson said. “I wasn’t going to give away the top to anyone.”
A pileup in the first turn at the start of the Legends feature collected 11 cars or almost half the field. Zach Baxter hit the outside wall, spun and a melee ensued. Several cars were towed from the scene, unable to continue.
On the second try, Scott Houdeshell hurried to the front from his third-row starting spot and was followed by Robert Stough, Rick Hartwig, Wes Alleman and Preston Alleman.
Sixth-starting Travis McClelland moved into second and was soon on Houdeshell’s tail.
With Houdeshell running the outside and McClelland on the inside, the pair raced through the corners. When McClelland would nose ahead coming off the turn, Houdeshell would use momentum to hold the lead until Lap 9 when McClelland found some wet clay and drove into the lead off the fourth turn.
Several cautions marred the latter portions of the race, and, after a Lap 17 restart, the third-running Transeau went to the top of the raceway and passed Houdeshell in the first turn. He then took the lead in the third turn over McClelland.
Transeau took the checkered flag 1.34 seconds ahead of McClelland, Houdeshell, and Seth Kearcher.
“The top really came in for me on that last restart,” Transeau said. “Scott (Houdeshell) found something early on the bottom, but it looked like it went away.”