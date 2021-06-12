For the first time in 34 years, the sound of racing engines will blanket the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds tonight.
“We got the track finished Wednesday,” Fairgrounds grandstand manager Brian Waworski said. “They sifted and laid the clay. Track maintenance director Steve Paige got training on how to prepare the track to get ready for Sunday. The lights are up, and the flag stand was completed Tuesday, the infield scoring tower on Wednesday.”
The Fairgrounds will use the MyLaps scoring system, with transponders on each car and Race Communications to communicate with the drivers and officials.
Steve O’Neal will serve as the race director, and Tim’s Towing will be on hand with towing services.
Tonight’s race will be the ARDC Midgets and 600 Micros, plus cars were invited to practice as well. The USAC Sprint Car Eastern Storm and ULMS Late Models are expected to compete next Sunday.
The new speedway is 3/8 of a mile on the outside with cement walls. The inside will be a dirt berm, and it is 75 feet wide. Inside the track, there will be Jersey Barriers to protect the lights and electrical equipment. The cars will enter and exit the speedway on the back straight, and there is a spectator opening in the front straight.
“Even though the track is 3/8-mile on the rail, I just drove the expected groove in my truck, and that measures one-third mile,” Waworski said.
“Coming down the front straight you’ll be up against the wall,” he added, describing the speedway. “You’re going to have to slow down going into turns one and two, but you won’t be able to hold it down on the hub. We wanted to slow things up a little bit, and make them sort for positions in one and two. It’s going to be racy down there.
“Going down the back straight, you’re going to be about half to three-quarters of the way out. I don’t think you are going to be out on the rail, and then turns three and four are going to be fast.”
Waworski said turns one and two were designed differently than three and four on purpose.
According to Allan Brown’s “The History of America’s Speedways,” Pennsylvania leads the nation with 515 current and former full-size automobile oval tracks with only 49 still active. The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is the first one built in Pennsylvania since a track was built inside of the old Kutztown Fairgrounds track in 1997, and the second on the East Coast after Bridgeport, N.J., also built a smaller track inside of a half-mile speedway last year.