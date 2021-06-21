The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Teams will have to wait a little longer to kick off the District 13 Little League Tournament, thanks to some severe thunderstorms that moved through the Turbotville area on Monday night.
The first game of the Major Division (ages 11-12) softball tournament got a pitch into the second inning before the rain stopped the first game of a best-of-three series between Mifflinburg and Danville at the Moser Complex.
The game will be resumed today at 5:30 p.m. back at the Moser Complex with the second game still scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Moser Complex.
Mifflinburg led 2-0 when the game was stopped. Both of the runs came with two outs in the bottom of the first.
Taylor Stewart walked, and went to third on Chloe Showalter’s single. Showalter drew a throw to second, and Stewart scored the first run.
Showalter then stole third and scored on a wild pitch.