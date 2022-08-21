SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — It was a stunning throw by a young ball player to keep his team’s dreams alive.
It’s a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series.
Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field, and his perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out, proved huge.
It quelled a Mountain rally, kept momentum from a three-run first inning on Midwest’s side, and helped secure a 10-2 victory.
Midwest will take on the loser of West and Southwest Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Midwest seemed to pick up right where it left off after a 6-3 win over Northwest as Colin Townsend, Ted Swanson, and Mason McFate all reached base safely in the opening inning of Sunday’s elimination game. Towsend and Swanson singled, while McFate walked. Towsend scored on a wild pitch during McFate’s walk, while two runs scored on Ballinger’s sacrifice fly.
McFate plated Towsend with a single in the top of the second and the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa led 4-0.
Chaz Hickman walked with the bases loaded for the Mountain Region to cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the second. Jeremiah Grise relieved starter Mitchell Kelly. Dash Avery followed with a drive to left field, but Ballinger’s throw ended the inning with a double play.
Owen Everhart opened the top of the third with a single, before Jameson Andresen and Kelly walked to load the bases. Towsend walked to force in a run. Swanson singled home two runs, before McFate made in 9-1 with a two-run double.
That teams sat through a weather delay that forced the postponement of the 2 p.m. game until 11 a.m. today. Japan and Latin America will finish their game started on Sunday at 10 a.m. today.
Kolby Lamoreaux singled home a run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 9-2, but Grise kept the Mountain squad at bay.
He worked 3 2/3 innings for the victory in relief, striking out five and walking one.
Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0
Shemar Jacobus hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to account for the lone run of the game, and four Curacao pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Caribbean representivie remained alive at the Little League World Series.
Caribbean will play the loser of today’s winners’ bracket contest between Mexico and Canada.
Jaydion Louisa and Joshua Acosta each singled to open the third inning. After a groundout moved the runners up to second and third, the team from Italy opted to intentionally walk Kyshore Hinkel. Jacobus then hit a sacrifice fly. Another walk loaded the bases again, but Thomas Giovanardi entered in relief to strike out the final hitter of the inning.