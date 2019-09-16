The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — When Drew Brees went to the sideline holding his injured throwing hand, this NFC championship game rematch — and maybe this season’s Super Bowl race — dramatically changed in an instant.
Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams didn’t waste the opportunity created by Brees’ absence to beat the Saints again. And with no help from a no-call this time.
Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Rams stopped New Orleans from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2016 during Los Angeles’ 27-9 victory Sunday.
Brees’ throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald’s outstretched hand while he threw an incompletion on the Saints’ second drive, and the NFL’s career leader in yards passing spent the afternoon on the Coliseum sideline with his thumb heavily wrapped. Brees will see a hand specialist Sunday night, he said.
n Bears 16, Broncos 14
DENVER — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving Chicago a wild win over Denver and their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose gutsy 2-point call 31 seconds earlier had given the Broncos the lead.
n Chiefs 28, Raiders 10
OAKLAND, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season by throwing four touchdown passes in a near perfect second period.
Mahomes finished 30-for-44 for 443 yards. Robinson had six catches for 172 yards and two scores, and Kelce had seven catches for 107 yards and a TD to give the Chiefs their ninth win in the past 10 meetings in this long-time rivalry.
n Colts 19, Titans 17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacoby Brissett became the latest Indianapolis quarterback to top Tennessee, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left. Brissett had come up empty for Indianapolis against Tennessee, losing both games he started against the Titans in 2017. After Andrew Luck retired with a perfect 11-0 record against the Titans, Brissett picked up right where Luck left off. He passed for 146 yards and three TDs.
The Colts (1-1) also sacked Marcus Mariota four times on a day when Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s oldest player and career scoring leader but in an early-season slump, missed two extra points. It was Indianapolis’ 14th win in its last 16 games against Tennessee overall.
n Ravens 23, Cardinals 17
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson kept Arizona guessing all afternoon, supplementing an effective passing attack with more than an occasional jaunt out of the pocket. Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 120 yards in a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks.
n Texans 13, Jaguars 12
HOUSTON — Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fournette on a two-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left.
Houston led by 13-6 in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth-and-10, and he capped it with a four-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. Instead of trying to tie it with a kicked extra point, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone opted to go for the potential win. But Fournette was stopped by Reid. The play was upheld by video review, giving the Texans (1-1) the victory.
n Bills 28, Giants 14
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another, and Buffalo claimed the bragging rights of New York.
Saquon Barkley ran for 107 yards and a game-opening 27-yard touchdown run, but the Giants went to 0-2 for their sixth such start since 2013.
n Patriots 43, Dolphins 0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Antonio Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in his debut for New England, and the Patriots scored twice on interception returns in a two-minute fourth-quarter span.
n 49ers 41, Bengals 17
CINCINNATI — Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes for San Francisco.
The 49ers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012. They’ve opened the season with back-to-back road wins for the first time since 1989, when Joe Montana’s crew was coming off its second Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
n Packers 21, Vikings 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw two early touchdowns on a day when Green Bays honored late Hall of Famer Bart Starr at halftime.
n Cowboys 31, Redskins 21
LANDOVER, Md. — Dak Prescott carved up the Washington defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26-of-30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 69 yards.
A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas (2-0) on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He’s the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.
n Lions 13, Chargers 10
DETROIT — Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter, and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left.
Detroit (1-0-1) overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, Slay giving up a lot of receptions and Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal.