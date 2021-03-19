The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Julius Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
Evan Fournier scored 23 points but turned the ball over on Orlando’s final possession as the Magic dropped their ninth straight.
n Wizards 131, Jazz 122
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season, and Washington beat Utah.
Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.
n Hawks 116, Thunder 93
ATLANTA — Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, fueling Atlanta to its seventh straight victory.
The Hawks have put together their winning streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach, and have won seven in a row for the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, to Jan. 10, 2017.