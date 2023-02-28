FILE - Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver. The New York Rangers acquired Kane in a trade with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping the Blueshirts as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.