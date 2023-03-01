The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner 2:32 into overtime, and had assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider to lead the New York Rangers past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night.
The Rangers won their final game before Patrick Kane, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, makes his debut for the team tonight at Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson wore a No. 88 Kane jersey into MSG before Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn. The Rangers could have sold a few more in Philly — Blueshirts took over the lower bowl of the Wells Fargo Center and had a healthy and vocal presence overall inside the arena.
Flyers fans were thwarted in their attempt to drown out the “Let’s Go Rangers!” chants that echoed throughout the arena. Rangers fans erupted when Kreider tied the score with 9:27 left in the game.
Wait until they get to cheer for Kane.
Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart had 22 saves.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots for the Rangers.
Oilers 3, Maple Leafs 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and Edmonton beat Toronto.
Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each had a goal and an assist, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored as Edmonton won for the third time in five games. Stuart Skinner had 26 saves.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won five of their previous six games. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.