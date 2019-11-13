The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game 2:36 into overtime, giving the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
Adam Fox had a goal in regulation and set up Kakko’s winner as New York recovered after blowing a two-goal lead, and improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games.
BOSTON — Mike Hoffman scored one of four Florida goals in the third period and added the winner in a shootout as the Panthers rallied from a four-goal deficit and beat Boston.
MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin scored the shootout winner, and Montreal rallied to beat Columbus.
Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar scored third-period goals for the Canadiens (10-5-3), who trailed 1-0 after two periods.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Adam Werner made 40 saves in his NHL debut, and Nathan MacKinnon finished with two goals and two assists as Colorado extended its winning streak to three games.
Werner’s shutout is shared with Pavel Francouz, who started but only lasted 31 seconds before getting injured.
Francouz was run into by an off-balance Mark Scheifele.
ST. LOUIS — Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland scored in the shootout, and Arizona Coyotes snapped St. Louis’ seven-game winning streak.