WILLIAMSPORT — Howie Rankine, Jr. knocked down a jumper in the paint at the buzzer to send Susquehanna to a 78-76 win over Lycoming at Lamade Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Mo Terry knocked down three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-pointer with six seconds left for the Warriors (3-2) to tie the game at 76-76.
Rankine Jr. led five Susquehanna players in double figures with 18 points, while Quincy Haughton added 16 points, and Brandon Lavitt had 15 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (3-2). Billy Anderson and Marcus Mitchell each added 10 points for Susquehanna.
Terry and junior Steven Hamilton each posted a game-high 19 points to lead the Lycoming.
The Warriors rebounded from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to force eight lead changes and four ties in the final 8:38 of the game, as the team's shooting heated up to 57% percent from the floor in the period.
Terry led the rally, scoring 15 of his 19 in the second half, while fellow senior DeAundre Manuel posted 10 of his 12 in the period.
The Warriors rallied from a 46-30 deficit with 18:30 left, closing within a point thanks to a 23-6 run over the next eight minutes. First-year Isaiah Valentine, a Mifflinburg High graduate, hit a second-chance layup on the weakside to make it 53-52. The River Hawks got the next two buckets, but Hamilton and Terry responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Lycoming its first lead of the half. Neither team led by more than three the rest of the way.
Terry hit a floater in the paint to tie the game with 2:19 left, but Anderson hit a second-chance layup off an offensive board with 1:43 left to give the River Hawks the slim lead, which grew to three points at 76-73 with 12 seconds left when Haughton hit a pair of free throws. With six seconds left, Terry was fouled while going up on a 3-pointer and he sank all three free throws to tie it, setting up Rankine's winning play.
Danville High graduate Dyson Harward finished 12 points and eight rebounds for Lycoming, while Valentine had nine points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench for Lycoming.
Susquehanna78, Lycoming 76
Susquehanna 78
Howie Rankine, Jr. 8-16 0-0 18; Quincy Haughton 6-13 3-4 16; Brandon Lavitt 7-9 1-1 15; Billy Anderson 5-9 0-0 10; Pat Corbett 0-3 0-0 0; Marcus Mitchell 3-5 4-4 10; Emezie Egeonu 4-7 1-2 9; Ethan Stoute 0-1 0-0 0; Audric Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 9-11 78.
Lycoming 76
Steven Hamilton 7-11 2-4 19; Mo Terry 7-13 3-4 19; DeAundre Manuel 6-11 0-0 12; Dyson Harward 3-9 4-4 12; Brendon Blackson 0-4 0-0 0; Isaiah Valentine 3-5 2-2 9; Ivan Komitski 2-4 0-0 5; J.J. Beagle 0-2 0-0 0; Mavin James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 76.
Halftime: SU, 44-33. 3-point goals: SU 3-11 (Rankine, Jr., 2-6; Houghton 1-4; Stoute 0-1); Lycoming 9-23 (Hamilton 3-4; Terry 2-5; Harward 2-6; Blackson 0-2; Valentine 1-2; Komitski 1-3; Beagle 0-1). Rebounds: SU 35 (Lavitt 8); Lyco 29 (Manuel 9); Assists: SU 8 (Haughton 3); Lyco 12 (Terry 4); Steals: SU 4 (Haughton and Egeonu, 2 each); Lyco 2 (Terry and Manuel, 1 each); Turnovers: SU 5, Lyco 6. Total fouls: SU 10, Lyco 12. Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: None; A-423.