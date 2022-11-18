SELINSGROVE — Howie Rankine Jr. scored a career-high 33 points, Quincy Haughton added 22, and Susquehanna held off Lebanon Valley in the semifinals of the National Beef Susquehanna Tip-Off Tournament, 94-86, on Friday night.
The River Hawks (2-1), who led for all but five minutes in the game, were up by 21 after a Luke Edwards 3-pointer with 11:26 to play. The Dutchmen (2-1) closed with a 20-9 run over the final 7:23.
Susquehanna moved into today's title game against Christopher Newport, which beat Washington & Lee in overtime, 85-84. The final is scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. following the consolation game.
The River Hawks shot 48.3% from 3-point range (14-of-29), with Rankine (6-of-11) and Haughton (5-of-8) leading the way.
Rankine finished with a team-high seven assists and six rebounds, while Brandon Lavitt had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.
Payton Lewis led Lebanon Valley with 30 points, including six 3 pointers. Kegan Hertz added 21.
National Beef Susquehanna Tip-Off Tournament
At O.W. Houts Gymnasium, Selinsgrove
Susquehanna 94, Lebanon Valley 86
Lebanon Valley (2-1) 86
R. Harder 4-6 0-0 9, K. Tang 4-9 2-4 11, P. Lewis 9-14 6-6 30, C. Jones 2-7 0-1 4, K. Hertz 9-16 1-4 21, J. Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2, A. Redding 0-2 0-0 0, E. Smith 1-3 3-5 5, J. Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, T. Hofsass 1-2 0-0 2, K. Pavlik 0-2 0-0 0, J. Alquiza 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 12-20 86.
Susquehanna (2-1) 94
H. Rankine Jr. 11-18 5-5 33, P. Corbett 0-2 0-0 0, Q. Haughton 7-14 3-4 22, B. Lavitt 5-10 0-1 10, B. Anderson 4-5 0-0 8, M. Mitchell 0-5 0-0 0, E. Stoute 3-5 0-0 8, L. Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, E. Egeonu 5-7 0-2 10, A. Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 8-12 94.
Halftime: Susquehanna 48-41. 3-point goals: Lebanon Valley 10-21 (Lewis 6-9, Hertz 2-5, Tang 1-1, Harder 1-2, Jones 0-1, Pavlik 0-1, Redding 0-1, Smith 0-1); Susquehanna 14-29 (Rankine 6-11, Haughton 5-8, Stoute 2-4, Edwards 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lavitt 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Rebounds: Lebanon Valley 34 (Hertz 10, three with 3); Susquehanna 37 (Lavitt 7, Rankine 6). Assists: Lebanon Valley 16 (Tang 6, Lewis 4); Susquehanna 23 (Rankine 7, Lavitt 4). Totals fouls: Lebanon Valley 15; Susquehanna 17.