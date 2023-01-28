ELIZABETHTOWN — After losing their opening game in Puerto Rico just before Christmas, the Susquehanna University men's basketball team was stuck in neutral, dropping five in a row.
Fast forward a month and the River Hawks are right back where they have been in recent years: In contention for the Landmark Conference title.
Susquehanna won for the eighth time in nine games on Saturday, avenging a one-point loss to Elizabethtown last month with a 66-62 road win behind 23 points from Howie Rankine Jr.
Susquehanna improved to 11-8 overall with Saturday's win, but more importantly 6-2 in the conference. The River Hawks are tied for second with Juniata — the top four teams make the league tournament at the end of the year — and sit a game back of Catholic. The Cardinals, 17-1 overall, are 7-1 in the league with a loss to Susquehanna on Jan. 13.
Saturday's back-and-forth game featured 16 lead changes, eight ties and neither team led by more than 4 points the entire game.
The Blue Jays (8-10, 2-6) took a 59-58 lead on two Jalin Robinson free throws with 2:21 to play. Sixteen seconds later Rankine drove for a layup to give him 20 points and SU the 60-69 lead. After the teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes, Rankine hit a jumper with 29 seconds left to give SU a four-point lead and Quincy Haughton and Jackson Van Wagener hit late free throws to seal the victory.
Rankine hit 8-of-19 shots for his game-high 23. Marcus Mitchell added 13 points and was only other SU player in double figures. Audric Washington added 11 boards for Susquehanna, who once again dominated on the glass, outrebounding Elizabethtown 41-29.
Susquehanna has another key game Wednesday night when it travels to Scranton. The River Haws beat Scranton, 78-77, earlier this month. The Royals are a game back of SU in the league race at 5-3.
Susquehanna 66, Elizabethtown 62
SUSQUEHANNA (11-8, 6-2) 66
Rankine 8-19 6-8 23; Van Wagener 2-7 3-4 8; Haughton 2-4 1-2 5; Lavitt 3-6 0-0 5; Washington 1-3 1-2 3; Mitchell 6-10 0-0 13; Oluajayi 2-3 0-0 2; Edwards 0-4 0-0 0; Anderson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-60 1-16 66.
ELIZABETHTOWN (8-10, 2-6) 62
Robinson 3-8 3-3 10; Georgelis 2-4 2-4 8; Standon 2-5 1-2 5; Russo 6-15 5-6 18; Rowe 1-3 0-0 2; Finarelli 6-10 1-2 16; Ratner 0-0 0-0 0; Ziegler 1-5 0-0 3; Rappa 0-1 0-1 0; Holland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 12-18 62.
Halftime: Elizabethtown 34-31. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 3-15 (Rankine 1-5, Van Wagener 1-2, Haughton 0-2, Mitchell 1-3, Edwards 0-3), Elizabethtown 8-16 (Robinson 1-5, Georgelis 2-3; Russo 1-1, Finarelli 3-4, Ziegler 1-3). Rebounds: Susquehanna 41 (Washington 11), Elizabethtown 29 (Stanton, Russo 5). Assists: Susquehanna 8 (Van Wagener 2), Elizabethtown 10 (Stanton 3). Total fouls: Susquehanna 17, Elizabethtown 16. Fouled Out: Washington.