SELINSGROVE — Howie Rankine Jr. made five consecutive free throws in the last two-plus minutes — including the tying and go-ahead shots with nine seconds to play — as Susquehanna rallied from seven down to stun visiting Scranton, 78-77, in a Landmark Conference showdown Tuesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The River Hawks (7-7 overall, 2-1 Landmark) stared at a 75-68 deficit after EJ Matthews-Spratley canned a 3-pointer with just 2:19 left in the game. Susquehanna closed with a 10-2 run that included Rankine's free throws, a Jackson Van Wagener 3-pointer and Brandon Lavitt's layup that made it a one-point game with 42 seconds to play.
Quincy Haughton rebounded a Matthews-Spratley miss with 16 seconds showing. After a Susquehanna timeout, Rankine was fouled and made both shots to cap an 8-for-8 game at the foul line. Haughton set up Lavitt's layup earlier in the sequence a steal.
Rankine finished with a game-high 22 points, which was matched by Lavitt who shot 10-of-14 from the field. Van Wagener added 11 points in 28 minutes, helping SU to a 17-4 advantage in bench points.
The River Hawks went 13-for-14 at the foul line overall.
Jackson Danzig scored 17 points to lead the Royals (9-5, 1-2), who trailed by seven in the first half. Will McLoughlin had 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Jon Spatola added 12 points and eight boards.
Both teams shot better than 52%, with Scranton closing at 53.3% (32-for-60) with a strong second half. Susquehanna shot 52.6% (30-for-57) for the game.
The River Hawks went out to a 15-10 lead after 6 1/2 minutes with Rankine scoring seven early points, including the first of his two 3-pointers. The margin grew to seven (27-20) on Rankine's second triple with 7:26 to play in the half.
Scranton closed the gap to two points several times, and eventually tied the score at 37 on Tahaj Parland's jumper with 1:20 to play. Rankine hit a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left, giving the River Hawks a 39-38 halftime lead.
Susquehanna led by as many as six in the second half, the last time on a Billy Anderson layup at the 15:36 mark. The Royals responded with a 9-2 run over the next four minutes, capped by Spatola's go-ahead 3-pointer. From that point, they held the lead for the all but the final nine seconds.
Audric Washington ripped a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points for SU. Anderson also finished with eight points off the bench.
Catholic (13-0, 2-0) leads the Landmark standings, followed by Juniata (9-4, 2-0) and Susquehanna. The River Hawks play at Catholic on Friday, then travel to Juniata on Wednesday.
Susquehanna 78, Scranton 77
Scranton (9-5, 1-2) 77
Jackson Danzig 7-9 2-3 17, Will McLoughlin 6-10 3-4 15, Jon Spatola 5-7 1-1 12, Stephen Braunstein 3-5 0-0 8, Tahaj Parland 4-10 0-0 8, EJ Matthews-Spratley 3-7 0-0 8, Cameron Khoza 2-6 0-0 5, Mason Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Luca Baratta 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Hanley 0-1 0-0 0, Teddy Spratt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-8 77.
Susquehanna (7-7, 2-1) 78
Howie Rankine Jr. 6-12 8-8 22, Brandon Lavitt 10-14 2-2 22, Audric Washington 4-11 0-1 8, Quincy Haughton 1-2 0-0 2, Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Van Wagener 4-7 1-1 11, Billy Anderson 3-5 2-2 8, Luke Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Marcus Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Emezie Egeonu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-14 78.
Halftime: Susquehanna 39-38. 3-point goals: Scranton 7-16 (Matthews-Spratley 2-2, Braunstein 2-4, Danzig 1-2, Khoza 1-3, Spatola 1-3, Parland 0-1, Thompson 0-1); Susquehanna 5-11 (Van Wagener 2-3, Rankine 2-4, Edwards 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Haughton 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Rebounds: Scranton 27 (Spatola 8, McLoughlin 7); Susquehanna 30 (Washington 10, Rankine 6). Assists: Scranton 17 (Matthews-Spratley 4); Susquehanna 9 (four with 2). Steals: Scranton 3 (three with 1); Susquehanna 5 (Rankine 3). Turnovers: Scranton 10; Susquehanna 11. Total fouls: Scranton 12; Susquehanna 15. Fouled out: None. A: 224.