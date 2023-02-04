SELINSGROVE — Howie Rankine Jr. drained a one-handed 35-footer as the buzzer sounded to lead the Susquehanna men's basketball team to a stunning 73-71 win over Drew on Saturday afternoon at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
After Quincy Haughton grabbed a miss off a three-throw with six seconds left, Rankine hit this third pointer of the night as SU rallied after giving away a late lead in a rematch of last year's Landmark Conference title game.
With the win, the River Hawks continue their push toward a conference tournament bid. Susquehanna (12-9, 7-3) has won eight of its last 10 and is tied with Juniata for second behind once-beaten Catholic. SU plays both Juniata and Catholic at home this week. The River Hawks are the only team to beat Catholic this season.
Susquehanna had a five-point lead — 68-63 — after Billy Anderson's hook shot with 3:39 to play. From there, Drew (11-10, 4-6) tore off eight in a row, keeping the River Hawks off the scoreboard until Rankine hit two free throws with seven seconds left to make it 71-70.
With six seconds left, Drew's Papie Roberts — a 79 percent free throw shooter — missed a foul shot, setting up Rankine's heroics.
Rankine finished with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Freshman Brandon Lavitt scored 19 points and just missed a double-double with nine boards. Audric Washington had eight boards and Jackson Van Wagener had six assists. Anderson had 11 points off the bench for SU.
Lavitt, Washington, Van Wagener and Anderson are all freshmen.
Howard McBurnie led Drew with 19 points and 16 boards, while Andrew Turco added 18, including four made 3-pointers.
Susquehanna hosts Juniata on Wednesday at 7. Catholic visits O.W. Houts on Saturday at 4 before SU closes the year with road games at Goucher and Drew. Juniata beat SU by 13 on Jan. 18 while SU topped Catholic (20-1, 9-1), 64-51, five days earlier.
Susquehanna 73, Drew 71
DREW (11-10, 4-6) 71
McBurnie 8-22, 2-3 19; Turco 7-14 0-0 18; Kane 4-11 2-2 11; Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; Cronin 1-1 0-0 2; Musial 0-0 0-0 0; Roberts 3-5 0-1 7; Haklaj 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 28-65 7-10 71.
SUQUEHANNA (12-9, 7-3) 73
Rankine Jr. 8-17 3-10; Van Wagener 1-2 0-0 3; Haughton -39 0-0 7; Lavitt 7-14 5-6 19; Washington 2-3 0-3 4; Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2; Edwards 1-3 0-0 3; Egeonu 0-0 0-0 0; Anderson 5-9 1-1 11. Totals 28-61 11-20 73.
Halftime: Susquehanna 40-39. 3-point shooting: Drew 8-26 (McBurnie 1-3, Turco 4-10, Kane 1-7, Anderson 0-2, Roberts 1-1, Haklaj 1-3), Susquehanna, 6-21 (Rankine 3-10, Van Wagener 1-2, Haughton 1-6, Edwards 1-3). Rebounds: Drew 42 (McBurnie 16), Susquehanna 37 (Lavvit 9). Assists: Drew 12 (Kane, Haklaj 3), Susquehanna 13 (Van Wagener 6). Total fouls: Drew 17, Susquehanna 13. Fouled out: Musial.