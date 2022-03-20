The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Chris Boucher had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road winning streak to six.
James Harden missed two free throws with the Sixers down 87-86 and missed a driving layup with 59 seconds left and the Sixers down 89-86. The Sixers had the ball with 37.3 seconds left and Joel Embiid lost the ball for a costly turnover.
Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia.
Suns 127, Kings 124, OT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc, and NBA-leading Phoenix beat Sacramento.
Grizzlies 122, Rockets 98
HOUSTON — Desmond Bane had 24 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a victory over NBA-worst Houston.
Jazz 108, Knicks 93
NEW YORK — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, and Utah beat New York.
Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz.
Celtics 124, Nuggets 104
DENVER — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points, and Boston beat Denver.
Pelicans 117, Hawks 112
ATLANTA — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and New Orleans beat Atlanta.
Pacers 129, Trail Blazers 98
INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18, and Indiana cruised past Portland.
Magic 90, Thunder 85
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, and Orlando handed Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss.
Spurs 110, Warriors 108
SAN FRANCISCO — Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give San Antonio a victory over Golden State.