The Associated Press
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Fred VanVleet added 24, and Toronto held Joel Embiid scoreless in a victory over Philadelphia.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who posted their 14th consecutive home victory over the 76ers.
Embiid shot 0-for-11, missing all four of his shots from 3-point range and going 0-for-3 at the free throw line. He finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.
n Celtics 103, Kings 102
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20, and Boston held off Sacramento despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield.
Hield was 15-of-26 from the floor and went 11-for-21 on 3-point attempts.
n Pistons 103, Magic 88
DETROIT — Luke Kennard scored 20 points, and Blake Griffin added 17 to lead Detroit past Orlando.
The Magic were held to 15 points in the third quarter and 33 in the second half.
n Timberwolves 125,
Hawks 113
ATLANTA — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, and Minnesota rode three big offensive quarters to rally past Atlanta.
n Heat 117, Hornets 100
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points, and Miami remained unbeaten at home.
n Nets 108, Cavaliers 106
CLEVELAND — Spencer Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn its fourth straight victory.
n Pacers 126, Grizzlies 114
INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 26 points to lead Indiana to a victory over Memphis.
n Bucks 122, Jazz 118
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help Milwaukee rally past Utah for its eighth consecutive victory.
n Trail Blazers 117, Bulls 94
CHICAGO — Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21, and Portland beat Chicago to snap a four-game losing streak.