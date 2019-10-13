The Associated Press
BOSTON — Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots in his 46th career shutout, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils to win their home opener on Saturday night.
Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom and Patrice Bergeron all scored in the Bruins’ first game on home ice since losing 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues in June.
n Islanders 3, Panthers 2, SO
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored in the shootout, and New York beat Florida to snap a two-game skid.
n Canadiens 6, Blues 3
MONTREAL — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and two assists, and Montreal beat defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis.
Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin, Philip Danault, Arturri Lehkonen, and Max Domi also scored for Montreal.
n Maple Leafs 5,
Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Ilya Mikheyev scored in the final minute of the second period, and Toronto went on to beat Detroit, snapping a three-game losing streak.
n Kings 7, Predators 4
LOS ANGELES — Alex Iafallo scored the tiebreaking goal with 59 seconds to play, and Los Angeles blew a three-goal lead in the third period before winning its home opener under new coach Todd McLellan over Nashville.
n Senators 4, Lightning 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Vladislav Namestnikov scored his first two goals for his new team late in the third period to lift Ottawa to a win over Tampa Bay for its first win of the season.
n Oilers 4, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal, and Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, all in the third period, and Edmonton beat New York for its season-opening fifth straight win.
n Jets 3, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Mark Scheifele scored 47 seconds into overtime, and Winnipeg rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat winless Chicago for its third straight victory.