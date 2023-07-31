The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Haley Raso scored her first career Women’s World Cup goals at just the right time, with a first-half brace in Australia’s 4-0 win over Canada in Monday’s pivotal group-stage finale.
The Matildas, who also got goals from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley in the second half, clinched top spot in Group B and a place in the round of 16 at the expense of the Olympic champion.
Australia needed a win to guarantee it advanced. Canada needed to avoid defeat to avoid elimination.
After missing two group-stage matches with a calf injury sustained on the eve of the tournament, Australia striker Sam Kerr was available on the bench but did not play in the match.
In front of a vocal, pro-Australia crowd of 27,706 in Melbourne, Canada became the first reigning Olympic champion to be eliminated in group play in the subsequent Women’s World Cup.
Australia’s progression ensured this year’s Women’s World Cup would not be the first without a host nation in the knockout stage.
Nigeria 0, Ireland 0
BRISBANE, Australia — Pre-tournament underdog Nigeria used a scoreless draw against Ireland to advance to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup. The Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind tournament co-host Australia.
After a relatively quiet first half, the Nigerians picked up the intensity in hopes of scoring the goal that would move the them to the top of the group. A diving save from Ireland’s Courtney Brosnan in the 52nd minute kept her clean sheet intact and secured Ireland’s first point in its debut appearance at the tournament.
Japan 4, Spain 0
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Japan scored three times from lightning breaks in the first half, once in the second and defended resolutely to trounce Spain and top Group C at the Women’s World Cup.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice, Riko Ueki scored once and both were instrumental in each other’s goals as Japan switched swiftly from defense to counter-attack and scored from its only three attempts on goal before halftime.
Mina Tanaka came off the bench to score the last in the 82nd minute as Japan, with only 22% of possession, turned on a counter-attacking master class.
Both teams had already clinched places in the round of 16, Japan for the fourth World Cup in succession, Spain for the second.