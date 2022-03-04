WILLIAMSPORT — Finding himself within seconds of getting bounced to the consolation round of the Northeast Regional Class 2A tournament Friday night, Milton senior Nathan Rauch found new life.
The Black Panthers’ 285-pounder was on his back, nearly flat and the fans of his opponent, District 2 champion and No. 2 seed Max Shnipes was smelling blood.
Had the referee heeded his coaches' pleas, the Scranton Prep sophomore would have walked off a winner and into this morning’s semifinals at Williamsport Area High School.
But Rauch, the District 4 fourth-place finisher, fought for all he had and eventually not only found his way out, but put Shnipes onto his back three different times before finally getting the referee to slap the mat at the 3-minute, 13-second mark, sending the Milton wrestler into the semifinals.
“I was getting pretty frustrated when I got caught and I was on my back," Rauch said. "When he put me on my back, I was like 'Oh, crap!'
“When I got out and took him down, I knew he was broken. I just felt like he was spent.”
His reward, besides his finals berth getting him to Hershey, is a match this morning with Muncy’s freshman monster, Austin Johnson.
The latter is 36-1, his first loss coming in a 3-2 decision in last week’s district final to Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich.
Rauch (33-8) said he has never wrestled Johnson, but he has watched him.
“I have to keep a low stance so he can’t take me down and into his double-leg or sweeps,” he said.
Rauch is one of 15 Valley wrestlers wrestling in the semifinals today. Action starts with an elimination round at 9 a.m. with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 10:30.
Southern Columbia advanced three of its seven wrestlers to the semis: Mason Barvitskie (132), Garrett Garcia (172) and Joe Quinton (215). Barvitskie will get a rematch in the semis with Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger, who beat him 3-1 with a last-second takedown in districts.
Seniors Mason Leshock of Line Mountain and Kaiden Wagner of Lewisburg, both advanced to set up a rubber match for them on the season at 145.
“I can’t wait. I’m excited,” Leshock said when asked about the next round with his Green Dragon rival.
Both wrestlers did their part to set up a rematch with Leshock pinning Southern Columbia’s Jaymen Golden in 2:46 in the preliminaries, and then decking No. 2 seed Michael Bluhm, the District 2 champion, of Lackawanna Trail, in 1:17.
Wagner won by technical fall, 17-2 in 5:12 over Mason Avery, of Honesdale.
“Wagner is definitely a good competitor and keeps me on my toes,” Leshock said. “He changes styles a lot so we have to watch film, and I will probably watch film tonight, but it’s always a good time.”
It wasn’t quite as good for Leshock last time, when Wagner majored him 10-0 in the South Sectional final.
But Leshock would like to think he has the edge this time in their back-and-forth competition.
Line Mountain first-year head coach Josh Phillips was pleased with the performances of his team on the first night.
Line Mountain had a perfect preliminary round, with freshman Bradyn Schadel (106), sophomore Nolan Baumert (120), junior Lane Schadel (138), and Leshock all winning their openers. The fifth qualifier, senior Aiden Kritzer (132) got a bye after a wrestler scratched, but then, like three of his teammates, he lost in the quarterfinals.
Phillips said, “That was a good start.”
All four of his preliminary-round wrestlers won, but then all lost against top-notch competition in the quarterfinals.
“We were up against it in a bunch of those matches but we wanted to see where we are," Phillips said. "We’ll go back tomorrow and see where we are. We need to win two matches, so we have to go one match and time and try to win them."
In addition to Wagner, Lewisburg also added a semifinalist in junior Jace Gessner (106). Gessner pinned Lackawanna Trail sophomore Brayden Clarke in 3:28 and will meet No. 2 seed Colton Wade, of Sullivan County in the semifinals.
All three of Mifflinburg’s wrestlers advanced to the semifinals.
Ulrich (285) pinned Meadowbrook Christian junior Gunner Treibley in 3:30. He will meet Williamson senior Kade Sottolano (33-1) in the semis.
Senior Brady Struble (113) pinned Greater Nanticoke freshman Adam Shotwell in 2:32, and will hook up in the finals with top-ranked Branden Wentzel, of Montoursville, 37-2.
Senior Troy Bingaman (160) won by technical fall (15-0) in 4:25 over Lake-Lehman senior Mason Konigus. He will face Muncy senior Ty Nixon (32-5) in the semifinals.
Both of Warrior Run’s entries, brothers Kaden and Cameron Milheim advanced to the semifinals.
Kaden (126) pinned Jonathan Stone, of Wyoming Area, in 2:49, and will face Benton junior Dylan Granahan. Cameron pinned Honesdale junior TJ Martin in 3:48 and will net wrestle Wyoming Area freshman Anthony Evanitsky (29-3).
NORTHEAST REGIONAL CLASS 2A
At Williamsport H.S.
Team standings: 1. Ben, 44; 2. SC, 37; WA, 31; 4. Mtv, 30.5; 5. LT, 27; 6. Miff, 26.5; 7. Mu, 26; 8. SW, 25; 9. Lew, 21.5; 10. LM, 19; 12. WR, 18; 17. Milt 15.5; 18. Dan, 11.5; 19. Mea, 11; 21. MC 9; 26. MW, 8; 27. Sham, 4.
Preliminaries
Quarterfinals
