The Baltimore Ravens selected Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, giving Penn State two first-round selections for the first time since 2003.
The Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons as the 12th overall pick earlier in the evening.
Oweh began playing football during the latter part of high school and committed to Penn State during the 2018 recruiting cycle. He held other offers from Harvard, Princeton, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Michigan, among others.
Oweh redshirted as a freshman during the 2018 season and played in 13 contests as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He tallied two strip-sacks against Michigan State that season and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts against the Spartans.
Oweh ended the 2019 season with 21 total tackles and five sacks.
He earned a starting spot on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line in 2020 and recorded 38 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss.
As Oweh moved up draft boards ahead of the draft, some expressed some concern over the fact he didn’t record a sack last season.
“Maybe the production wasn’t there, but in terms of skill-wise, I was much better this past year,” Oweh said. “It just helped me to understand what I had to really hone in on. … Now I can really hone in on speed to power, hone in on timing (my) hands better and confronting the tackle instead of trying to run around him. That’s only going to make my game better.”
Big Ten coaches selected Oweh as a first-team All-Big Ten player, and members of the conference’s media tabbed him as a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.