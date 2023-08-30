LEWISBURG — Erica Rawson earned the start at Lewisburg's star-making left forward position this season, and the junior certainly reaped the benefits in the Green Dragons' opener.
Rawson scored four consecutive goals in just more than 15 minutes of game play Wednesday, powering the defending District 4 Class A champions to a 6-1 victory over visiting Line Mountain at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
"It feels really good," she said. "I've been working hard, so it paid off. It was really nice."
Rawson scored just twice in 12 varsity appearances during her sophomore season, but she surpassed that total with a natural hat trick and then some to give Lewisburg a 5-0 lead less than four minutes into the second half.
The Green Dragons (1-0) stretched their lead to 6-0 through three quarters, and prevented the Eagles from recording a shot on cage until well into the fourth.
"It was kind of expected," said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. "I've gotten to seen them play all offseason, all summer, so I kind of expected them to play well, but we didn't want to come in too overly confident.
"Filling a couple spots, you never know how that's going to go or translate out on the field, so seeing what I saw today was good."
Line Mountain (0-2), which lost its opener Monday at Midd-West, returned a handful of starters from the district's fourth-place finisher, including leading scorer Brooke Barwick. The Eagles, however, had their hands full on defense — particularly in the circle, where they have been traditionally strong at breaking down an attack and preventing shots.
Lewisburg's consistent pressure created five penalty corners in the first quarter — and the game's first goal when Ryan Brouse rifled in a ball from the left side of the circle — and 17 corners overall.
"Continuation from Monday," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "We played very flat defensively, which is something we're trying to work on. We need to get a little more cohesive, work together, and just be aware of the people (in the circle).
"Lewisburg attacked hard, so covering marks and figuring out when to step to the ball is definitely ... it's a challenge, and we just have to make adjustments and do that better."
The Green Dragons' left forward spot is where Rylee Dyroff thrived for her middle two varsity seasons, scoring 39 of her 61 goals. Maddy Moyers took the role last season as a freshman and broke out with 14 goals and 34 points. Moyers shifted to prime right forward position this year, and Rawson inherited the starting slot.
"She's worked really hard in the offseason," Berge said. "Last season, I think, she was struggling with injuries at certain points so we didn't use her as much. This year, she's ready to hop in and fill a spot.
"We tend to use that left side for some reason, even though (traditionally) it is the more difficult side to get down, but we use it, and we use it well."
It may simply be a case of opposing defenses paying so much attention to the known threats the Green Dragons play on the right side and the middle of the field (Kara Koch, Maddie Redding, Dyroff, Avery Mast and Whitney Berge, to name a few from recent years) that creates scoring opportunities. Whatever the reason, Rawson showed the skill and instincts of a finisher.
On Lewisburg's first corner, Mast inserted from right of the cage and the ball found its way to Rawson with her back to the left post. She whirled into shooting position and fired quickly, just wide of the cage. Her next four looks, each at the goalmouth, were handled with composure and confidence. Her first two goals started with Moyers' possession on the right side and passed through a teammate — first Mast, then Whitney Berge — on the way to Rawson in front.
Barely a minute into the second half, Whitney Berge created space for a reverse-stick shot on the left side of the circle. Moyers collected a rebound and pushed the ball right-to-left to Rawson for a 4-0 lead. Not three minutes later, Rawson received another crossing pass near the left post and scored to trigger the mercy rule and a running clock.
"I think both sides really feed the (offense), but maybe the ball was just more on the left side today. I think that's why I got that many goals," Rawson said. "I think we had really good passing, and our defense was really good at stopping the ball when (the Eagles) had it on our half and then clearing it out to our sides or center."
Mast, who, along with Midd-West junior Abby Benner, is the area's top returning goal scorer, notched her first of the season with 8:17 to play in the third. The all-state senior mid collected Whitney Berge's corner insert at the top of the circle, moved quickly forward past a defender, and whistled the ball into the lower-right corner.
"Obviously our whole forward line can score, so we come in with confidence, and even our midfielders take great, hard shots," said Tonya Berge. "(The Eagles') goalkeeper did very well today, I thought."
Line Mountain junior Jasmine Schaffner had 20 saves in place of sophomore Miley Brezgel, who was present but unavailable.
The Eagles broke through with 7:39 to play when freshman Alexis Troup came off the bench to score her first varsity goal. Fellow freshman Mateyah Teter recorded her second assist in as many games.
"We're playing very early (in the season) — we made some adjustments to the schedule this year — and it's showing," said Fessler. "We're not able to work out those kinks in practice yet, so we just have to work through it in games."
LEWISBURG 6, LINE MOUNTAIN 1
First quarter
L-Ryan Brouse (Julia Opperman), 7:20.
Second quarter
L-Erica Rawson (Avery Mast), 14:33; L-Rawson (Whitney Berge), 3:58.
Third quarter
L-Rawson (Maddy Moyers), 13:55; L-Rawson, 11:09; L-Mast (W. Berge), 8:17.
Fourth quarter
LM-Alexis Troup (Mateyah Teter), 7:39.
Shots: L 27-2. Corners: L 17-0. Cards: None. Saves: Line Mountain 20 (Jasmine Schaffner); Lewisburg 1 (Addy Shedleski 0, Claire Castle 1).
JV score: No game.