The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Mike Zunino, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beat Philadelphia 4-3 Saturday night, and damaged the Phillies’ postseason hopes.
Andrew McCutchen had four hits for Philadelphia, which has lost six of seven. The Phillies started the day a game behind San Francisco for the second NL wild card. The Giants faced San Diego later Saturday.
Tampa Bay clinched the AL No. 1 seed about 30 minutes before game time, when Oakland lost 5-1 to Seattle in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Rays have an AL-best 20 come-from-behind wins this season. The Phillies have lost a major league-leading 21 games after holding a lead.
n Yankees 11, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer, and New York rediscovered its power in a win over Miami.
LeMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto (.346) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson (.328) of the Chicago White Sox.
LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. The only player to win batting titles in both leagues was Ed Delahanty.
n Pirates 8, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Cleveland suffered a setback in its bid to host a first-round playoff series, losing to Joe Musgrove, and major league-worst Pittsburgh.
Musgrove (1-5) earned his first victory in a year, allowing three hits while striking out 10 in a season-high seven innings. The right-hander did not allow a run in his final two outings, striking out 21 over 13 frames.
Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits, and Colin Moran drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.
The Indians, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, are hoping to finish second in the AL Central and fourth overall in the American League, which would allow them to host their entire best-of-three wild-card series.
n Red Sox 8, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Rookie right-hander Tanner Houck struck out 10 in another dominant performance, Christian Vazquez capped a big inning with a grand slam, and Boston routed Atlanta.
Giving the Red Sox reason to be hopeful after a dismal season, Houck (3-0) surrendered his first earned run in three big league starts but thoroughly stifled baseball’s most explosive offense.
Boston did all its scoring in an eight-run second capped by Vazquez’s second career grand slam.
n Twins 7, Reds 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez matched career highs with four hits and three RBIs in his return to the lineup, and Minnesota clinched home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Arraez had three of Minnesota’s season-high eight doubles as the Twins made sure there will be postseason baseball at Target Field.
Because Cleveland lost to Pittsburgh, Minnesota is guaranteed to play its best-of-three wild-card series at home, where the Twins are a major league-best 24-6. Minnesota took control of the No. 2 seed in the AL because Oakland was swept by Seattle in a doubleheader.
n White Sox 9, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Yoan Moncada homered, José Abreu hit a three-run double, and the playoff-bound White Sox beat the NL Central champion Cubs to snap a season-high six-game losing streak.
The Cubs clinched their third division title in five years when St. Louis lost to Milwaukee.
The White Sox were on their way to a win they sorely needed by then and remained a game behind AL Central leader Minnesota, with the Twins beating Cincinnati. Chicago also took sole possession of second place, with Cleveland losing to Pittsburgh.
The White Sox need another victory Sunday over the Cubs and a Minnesota loss at home to Cincinnati to win the division title by virtue of the tiebreaker Chicago holds over the Twins.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Nationals 4, Mets 3
n Nationals 5, Mets 3
WASHINGTON — New York was eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to Washington in the opener of a doubleheader, and not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which swept the twinbill.
Entering Saturday, the Mets (26-33) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. Instead, New York is in danger of finishing tied with Washington (25-34) in the NL East cellar.
Trea Turner started off the Nationals’ decisive third inning of the second game with a homer to left field off Rick Porcello (1-7).
Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season.
n Brewers 3, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings, and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth.
Woodruff (3-5) retired 19 straight after pitching around leadoff hits in the first and second innings as Milwaukee (29-30) moved within a game of St. Louis (29-28). Both teams are among four NL clubs vying for two open postseason spots.
n Rockies 10, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon each hit two-run homers, German Márquez threw seven impressive innings, and Colorado overcame some sloppy fielding to beat Arizona.
The Rockies bounced back with a win, one day after they were swept in a doubleheader by the Diamondbacks. The first of those two losses ended Colorado’s slim hopes of making the playoffs.
The right-handed Márquez (4-6) avoided trouble for most of the night, working around several miscues by his defense. The Rockies were charged with four errors for the first time since 2016.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot, and Toronto beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
The Blue Jays need a victory in Sunday’s regular-season finale, and a Miami win over the Yankees in New York, to move up to second place in the AL East and the fifth seed in the league. If not, Toronto will drop to eighth, and a first-round playoff meeting with the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.
n Mariners 5, A’s 1, 8 inn.
n Mariners 12, A’s 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI double in an eight-run third inning as Seattle completed a doubleheader sweep over AL West champion Oakland.
Robbie Grossman provided a pair of home runs in his first career multi-homer game for the A’s.
n Rangers 6, Astros 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeff Mathis hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run and Leody Taveras followed with a solo shot, all in a five-run seventh inning, as Texas beat playoff-bound Houston.
Mathis homered to left center, his third of the season, against rookie Brandon Bielak (3-3) before Taveras hit his fourth off fellow rookie Andre Scrubb. Rougned Odor added a two-out RBI single.
n Tigers 4, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning, and Detroit edged Kansas City.
The Tigers made the third start for Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernandez one to forget. Detroit got to Hernandez in the first inning on Goodrum’s RBI single and Romine followed with a two-run double.