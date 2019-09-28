The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham’s two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
Tampa Bay will play Oakland on the wild-card game on Wednesday night. The Rays will start Charlie Morton.
At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.
Tampa Bay began the night with a magic number of two to clinch, and Cleveland lost 8-2 at Washington while the Rays were in the eighth inning.
n Yankees 14, Rangers 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — James Paxton was removed from his final start before the playoffs after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks, overshadowing six home runs by New York in a victory over Texas that gave New York 103 wins for the first time in a decade.
Paxton had won 10 consecutive starts, a career best. He allowed Danny Santana’s two-run homer in a 21-pitch first. At the end of the inning Yankees manager Aaron Boone, pitching coach Larry Rothschild and head athletic trainer Steve Donahue conferred in the dugout, and Ben Heller relieved in the second.
“I really don’t think it’s anything big at all,” Boone said, explaining his caution. “The next one is too important.”
n Twins 6, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Minnesota became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating Kansas City behind two-run homers from Miguel Sanó and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.
Minnesota reached the century mark in wins for just the second time in franchise history. The 1965 Twins went 102-60.
n Orioles 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Renato Núñez hit a three-run homer, Asher Wojciechowski pitched six shutout innings, and Baltimore beat Boston.
Wojciechowski (4-8) struck out six as the Orioles took the opener of the season-ending, three-game series for both clubs.
n Tigers-White Sox ppd.
CHICAGO — The doubleheader between Detroit and Chicago scheduled for Friday night was rained out, and as a result the teams will play only 161 games this season.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Cubs 8, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Andrew Miller and Ryan Helsley were hit hard as St. Louis’ bullpen stumbled during a loss to Chicago, but the Cardinals’ magic number for clinching the NL Central dropped to two.
Miller (5-6), Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos allowed each of Chicago’s runs after Dakota Hudson struck out 10 in five scoreless innings.
The Cardinals (90-70) lost their third consecutive game after winning six in a row. Their magic number for clinching their first division title since 2015 was sliced to two when second-place Milwaukee lost 11-7 at Colorado.
Ian Happ and Robel Garcia homered for Chicago, which had lost nine in a row. The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Cardinals last weekend.
n Rockies 11, Brewers 7
DENVER — Ryan Braun exited early with calf trouble, and Milwaukee’s push for the NL Central title took a hit, as its seven-game winning streak ended.
The Brewers began the day one game behind St. Louis for the division lead. Milwaukee dropped two games in back of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot with two games left.
Braun hit an RBI single in the first inning and played left field in the bottom half. The Milwaukee cleanup man was pulled with left calf discomfort in the second.
n Phillies 5,
Marlins 4, 15 innings
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Haseley’s fielder’s choice scored Rhys Hoskins with the winning run in the 15th inning as Philadelphia outlasted Miami.
With the Marlins using five players in the infield, Haseley hit a hard grounder to shortstop. It looked as if it could have been be a double-play ball. At the least, shortstop Miguel Rojas could have had a force at home for the second out. But, Rojas bobbled the grounder, allowing Hoskins to score the winning run in a game that lasted more than five hours.
n Pirates 6, Reds 5
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a victory over Cincinnati.
n Mets 4, Braves 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer to match Aaron Judge’s rookie record, and New York beat Atlanta.
Alonso connected in the first inning against Dallas Keuchel, narrowly clearing the wall in left field for a solo shot that tied Judge’s mark from his breakout season with the New York Yankees in 2017.
INTERLEAGUE
n Nationals 8, Indians 2
WASHINGTON — Cleveland will miss the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Manager Terry Francona’s Indians won the AL Central each of the past three years, but they spent most of this season in second place behind the Minnesota Twins, who took over the division lead for good on Aug. 13.
The Indians began the day third in the wild-card standings, but were eliminated by the Rays’ win in Toronto.