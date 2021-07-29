The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees 14-0 on Thursday.
Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to San Diego last December, struck out eight and walked two.
Tigers 6, Orioles 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings, and Detroit topped Baltimore.
It was career homers Nos. 496 and 497 for Cabrera.
Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run, the only run he allowed, in the seventh.
Blue Jays 13, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings, and Toronto routed the Red Sox.
Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits, and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead.
Royals 5, White Sox 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered, and Kansas City beat Chicago.
Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (8-5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 12, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as Milwaukee Brewers routed Pittsburgh.
Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.
The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series.
Giants 5, Dodgers 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain, and San Francisco took two of three from Los Angeles.
Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in runs for San Francisco, which extended its NL West lead over Los Angeles to three games.
Reds 7, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Joey Votto set a Cincinnati franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as the Reds beat Chicago.
The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and the big first baseman has eight home runs in the six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.
Braves 6, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer, and Atlanta inched closer to NL East-leading New York.
The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets.