The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay’s six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.
The announced attendance was 8,779.
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez drove in a run to become the ninth player in franchise history to have at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons. The list also includes David Ortiz, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski and Ted Williams.
Jhoulys Chacín held the Rays hitless until one out in the fourth. After Austin Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud hit consecutive singles, Choi connected for a three-run drive.
Lowe had a solo shot that ended Chacin’s night, and Adames’ two-run homer off Bobby Poyner (0-1) put the Rays ahead 6-4.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Marlins 8, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Steven Matz allowed two homers to Jorge Alfaro, including a grand slam, and New York lost to Miami to dim its fading postseason hopes.
Amed Rosario cut into Miami’s big lead with his own slam.
Miami piled on when a replay decision led to two runs, and the Mets — despite a stunning surge after the All-Star break — moved to the brink of elimination. New York (81-75) would be locked out of the postseason with a loss today and victories by Washington and Milwaukee.
Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith (10-10) dodged trouble early, stranding seven over the first four innings. Rosario got to him in the sixth, hitting a two-out slam for his 15th homer.
n Nationals 7, Phillies 2
WASHINGTON— Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, and Washington beat Philadelphia to strengthen its playoff positioning.
Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.
Philadelphia was pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal. The Phillies have to win their final seven games while Milwaukee or Washington loses out to have any hope of reaching the wild-card game.